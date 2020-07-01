Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has the ATI GSG Firefly 4.9″ .22lr Threaded Barrel Pistol on sale for just $219.99. Here is a great budget-friendly 9mm handgun that is all set to accept a silencer if needed. Check prices here and you can find more mags here.

The GSG FireFly features a wear-resistant alloy frame outfitted with an integrated accessory rail. The slide features adjustable sights, and along with the rugged blowback system, fixed barrel and superior ergonomic grip, the GSG FireFly delivers exceptional accuracy. Caliber: .22 LR HV

Height: 5.3″

Length: 7.2″

Weight: 24.6 oz

Magazine Capacity: 10 rds

Frame: Zinc Alloy

Slide: Zinc Alloy

Sights: Adjustable rear sight

Grips: Black Polymer

Barrel: Threaded M9 x .75

Barrel Length: 4.9″

Barrel Material: Steel Additional safeties include an internal locking device and slide-mounted ambidextrous safety.

