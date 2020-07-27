Barnaul Ammunition Now Offered in .300 AAC Blackout

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Barnaul, the world's leading manufacturer of precision steel-case ammunition, has announced the availability of its premium .300 AAC Blackout ammo in the U.S.

The new Barnaul .300 AAC Blackout is offered in 145-grain FMJ with a 1,985 fps-rated muzzle velocity. Intended for high-volume target shooting and training for the increasingly popular .300 AAC Blackout AR-platform rifles and pistols, this cartridge delivers all the key features that have made Barnaul ammo the go-to choice of discerning, price-conscious shooters across two continents.

All Barnaul ammunition is built using premium steel cases and bullets manufactured at the company's facility in Russia. An advanced, high-temperature polymer coating is applied to the steel cases to ensure flawless operation in U.S.-manufactured firearms machined to close tolerances. The polymer coating on this Barnaul ammunition will perform flawlessly even under high-temperature, full-auto conditions. Additionally, Barnaul utilizes non-corrosive powder and primers to deliver the cleanest-burning steel-case ammunition on the market today.

With retail pricing at about 1/2 the price of comparable brass cartridges, combined with flawless performance and clean operation, Barnaul ammunition is the perfect choice for shooters who enjoy long-range sessions and who are looking to keep their skills sharp.

Barnaul .300 AAC Blackout Specifications

Bullet: 145 grains, full metal jacket

Ballistic Coefficient (G1): 0,366

Muzzle Velocity V0 ft/sec: 1,985

Muzzle Energy E0 J ft/lb: 1,268

Max Powder Pressure Bar (lb/inch2): 50,763

Cartridge Max Length: 2.15 inches

Cartridge Average Weight: 239 grains

Rounds per Box: 20

Rounds per Case: 500

For more information on Barnaul steel-case ammunition in popular rifle and pistol calibers, visit barnaulammo.com. MKS Supply is the exclusive distributor and marketer of Barnaul ammunition, Hi-Point Firearms, and Inland Manufacturing.

About MKS Supply

Based in Dayton, OH, MKS Supply, LLC has over two decades of experience in firearm marketing and merchandising, with a proven nationwide distributor network. MKS Supply is the exclusive distributor of Barnaul ammunition, and represents firearm manufacturers Hi-Point and Inland Manufacturing.