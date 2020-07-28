Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Rewards Team Members with Bonuses

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s has issued companywide bonuses for its hourly front-line retail, distribution center and manufacturing plant team of $250, $500, $750 or $1,000 based on job role and seniority, representing a multimillion-dollar investment to reward its Outfitters and team members for their efforts.

Additionally, the company is raising nationwide starting wages in its distribution centers in an effort to continue attracting and rewarding the most passionate team members in the industry. Starting wages vary by market.

“It is difficult to put into words how deeply proud we are of all our dedicated team members who have worked tirelessly on the frontlines throughout this pandemic, showing up every day to take care of our customers. They have done an absolutely remarkable job to help our customers get back to nature safely and responsibly by serving them in our stores, fulfilling orders in our distribution centers and building the very best boats and kayaks,” said Johnny Morris, noted conservationist and founder of Bass Pro Shops and White River Marine Group. “We are very proud to reward our frontline team members with these well-deserved bonuses for all their efforts in these challenging times.”

The company is actively hiring more than 5,000 team members to support Americans getting back to nature and spending time responsibly enjoying the great outdoors. With many traditional summer activities canceled or severely restricted, there is unprecedented interest in families and individuals returning to nature, where they can safely practice social distancing in activities like fishing, hunting, hiking, camping and boating.

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s has long been nationally recognized for excellence as an employer and for its relentless commitment to its customers. Last year, Reputation.com ranked the company as the third most-reputable major retailer in America. Forbes has also recognized Bass Pro Shops as one of America’s most respected companies and one of America’s best employers.

The company offers flexible hours, holiday and vacation pay, paid leave, health, dental and life insurance programs for qualified team members, generous discounts including up to 45 percent on merchandise and incredible savings at the company’s nature-based resorts including the award-winning Big Cedar Lodge located in the heart of Missouri’s Ozark mountains.

Bass Pro Shops is an equal opportunity employer and a drug-free workplace.

About Bass Pro Shops

Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops acquired Cabela’s to create a “best-of-the-best” experience with superior products, dynamic locations and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Forbes as “one of America’s Best Employers.”