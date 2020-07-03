Big Horn Armory (BHA) Hires Luke Maslak to Join Sales and Marketing Efforts

Cody, Wyo. (Ammoland.com) – Big Horn Armory (BHA), makers of big-bore firearms, is pleased to announce it has hired Luke Maslak to join in its Sales, Marketing, and Customer Service efforts. Maslak will focus on sales to chain retailers and larger dealers as well as relationship building with individual store managers.

“I'm excited about joining Big Horn Armory as getting into the firearm industry has been something I have always wanted to do. I've been familiar with firearms for much of my life and always wanted to get more involved. I've built several AR rifles for family members in the past and was always the one to call when anyone had questions. So far, I feel like this job has been exactly what I have been looking for,” commented Maslak.

A jack of all trades, Maslak is a Defense and Tactics Instructor and a former Security Guard. He is also a Certified Business Professional in Customer Service and owned his own internet marketing company for several years where he aided his clients in internet optimization, web, and graphic design. Maslak is skilled in cold calling, customer service, and communication with many personality types and has extensive experience with firearms, optics, ammunition, shooting supplies, and hunting accessories.

For more on Big Horn Armory, visit www.bighornarmory.com or any of their social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, or Twitter.

About Big Horn Armory:

Big Horn Armory was founded in 2008 with the expressed intention of designing a Browning-type lever-action gun chambered in 500 Smith & Wesson Magnum. The Big Horn Armory Model 89, made in America, closely follows the work of John Browning with refinements courtesy of modern metallurgy and machining capabilities. The first rifles began shipping in September of 2012 and since then, BHA has added to their big bore lineup with a Model 90 Carbine in 460 S&W, the Model 90A in 454 Casull, the Model 90B in .45 Colt, the Model 89A in 500 Linebaugh and the Model 89B in .475 Linebaugh. In 2017, Big Horn Armory took a departure from its lever-action series and developed the AR500 Auto Max, the most powerful short-range, semi-auto based on an AR .308 platform.