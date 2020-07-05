Big Horn Armory Celebrates America’s Independence with a Special Sweepstakes

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

BHA will giveaway a Streamlight TLR-1 HPL® LONG GUN KIT to one lucky winner.

Cody, Wyo. – -(AmmoLand.com)- Big Horn Armory (BHA), makers of big-bore firearms, is celebrating America’s Independence in a big way, by giving away a brand new Streamlight TLR-1 HPL® LONG GUN KIT (a value of $326.63) to one lucky winner. Launching on July 1, 2020, the sweepstakes will run on BHA’s Facebook page and Instagram account through 11:59 p.m. EST on July 6, 2020.

There are two ways to enter BHA’s Sweepstakes:

Like BHA’S Facebook post announcing the sweepstakes, be sure to follow its page and tag three friends in the comments section of the post. Like BHA’s Instagram post announcing the sweepstakes, be sure to follow its account and tag three friends in the comments section of the post.

One winner will be randomly selected from all the qualifying entries and contacted on July 7, 2020, through direct message on either Facebook or Instagram.

The super-bright, high lumen, rail-mounted TLR-1 HPL LONG GUN KIT is an LED tactical weapon light that produces a wide, 1,000-lumen beam pattern with brighter peripheral illumination and superior down-range performance. It mounts directly to all MIL-STD-1913 Picatinny rails and weapons with GLOCK-style rails. It includes rail locating keys for mounting to a variety of rails. The tethered battery door and latch mechanism prevent battery door loss while providing easy battery replacement. It also includes a safe off remote door switch, remote pressure switch, mounting clips, standard door switch, and lithium batteries. MSRP $326.63.

For more on Big Horn Armory, visit www.bighornarmory.com or any of their social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, or Twitter.

About Big Horn Armory:

Big Horn Armory was founded in 2008 with the expressed intention of designing a Browning-type lever-action gun chambered in 500 Smith & Wesson Magnum. The Big Horn Armory Model 89, made in America, closely follows the work of John Browning with refinements courtesy of modern metallurgy and machining capabilities. The first rifles began shipping in September of 2012 and since then, BHA has added to their big bore lineup with a Model 90 Carbine in 460 S&W, the Model 90A in 454 Casull, the Model 90B in .45 Colt, the Model 89A in 500 Linebaugh and the Model 89B in .475 Linebaugh. In 2017, Big Horn Armory took a departure from its lever-action series and developed the AR500 Auto Max, the most powerful short-range, semi-auto based on an AR .308 platform.