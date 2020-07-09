Blackhawk Introduces New T-Series Jacket Slot Leg Strap Adapter

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Blackhawk, a leader in law enforcement and military equipment for over 20 years, announced today that it has introduced a new T-Series Jacket Slot Leg Strap Adapter for use with the T-Series holster, allowing users greater flexibility while on the move. The new adapter bolts into the bottom of the T-Series Jacket Slot Belt Loop Holster Platform and serves as the pivot point for the T-Series holster, allowing it to stay upright and secure regardless of your leg position.

The new adapter enhances the Jacket Slot Belt Loop Holster Platform by adding the extra security of a single, high ride leg strap and eases movement with a swivel connected pivot point. Unlike a standard drop leg holster, the T-Series adapter enables the holster to remain in the upright position for an optimal draw stroke while also allowing users to extend their leg up or drop to a knee without having to worry about the holster remaining vertical. These actions are made possible by the swivel pivot point structured at the bottom of the Jacket Slot Belt Loop that connects to the leg strap versus the waistband.

The Jacket Slot Leg Strap Adapter is made from an injected molded polymer design and pivots from a single aluminum bushing through the existing platform. The strap measures 1.5-inches in width and the webbing is woven with rubber to enhance grip and stability. Through its adjustable design, owners can optimize the ride height of the Jacket Slot Leg Strap Adapter to prevent crowding and enable a comfortable fit.

For more information on the new T-Series Jacket Slot Leg Strap Adapter visit www.blackhawk.com

