Brownells Now Taking Entries for the Big Book #73 Cover Model Contest

GRINNELL, Iowa – -(AmmoLand.com)- Professional gunsmiths everywhere are invited to enter Brownells’ Big Book #73 cover model contest for a chance to appear on the cover of the gun industry’s “bible,” the Brownells 608-page, gun makers/builders catalog.

Starting July 31, 2020, contestants can enter by creating a video no more than 60 seconds long explaining why they deserve to be on the cover of Big Book #73.

Videos can be posted on social media (Facebook & Instagram) with the hashtag #bb73cover, or emailed to [email protected]

To qualify as valid entries, videos need to contain the following information:

Name of shop/business

Shop/business city and state

Where or how contestant received gunsmithing training

Why contestant deserves to be on the cover

Brownells will accept entries through August 15, 2020.

Contestants are encouraged to use their imaginations and unique creativity to impress the panel of Brownells judges who will select a final winner.

In addition to appearing on the cover of the Brownells catalog, the winner will also receive a $500 Brownells gift card.

To learn more, visit the Brownells Big Book Cover Contest page.

About Brownells

Serious About Firearms Since 1939, Brownells is the world’s leading source for guns, gun parts and accessories, ammunition, gunsmithing tools and survival gear. With a large selection of both common and hard-to-find items, and an extensive collection of videos, articles, and gun schematics, Brownells is the expert for everything shooting-related. Committed to maintaining our great traditions, Brownells has more, does more and knows more – and guarantees it all, Forever. For more information or to place an order, call 800-741-0015 or visit Brownells.com. Stay up-to-date with Brownells on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.