Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Buck Knives has a 50% OFF sale on its Buck 294 Momentum Assisted Opening EDC Folding Pocket Knife for just $75.00 each with FREE shipping at check out. Check prices here and over here where the discount kings at Amazon can't beat this price and you see why we think this is a great buy.

Utilizing Buck’s patented ASAP technology, the Momentum is designed for rapid one-hand deployment. The Momentum springs open with a single ick of the thumb. The Cerakote® coated 6061 T6 aluminum handle includes a removable stainless steel clip for discreet deep pocket carry. DURABLE CONSTRUCTION — Heavy-Duty Fasteners and S30V Stainless Steel Blade are Up to the Task of Hard Work While Maintaining a Sleek Look

FAST ACTION — Utilizing Buck's ASAP Technology, this Knife has One-Hand Assisted Opening with Thumb Hole

ENHANCED FEATURES — Cerakote Tungsten Coated 6061T6 Aluminum Handle with Stonewashed Finish Blade

EASY TO TAKE WITH YOU — Lightweight and Slim Line Design with Deep Carry Cerakote Ridgeway Blue Coated Removable Stainless Steel Pocket Clip for Convenient and Comfortable Carry

MADE IN THE USA – FOREVER – Since 1902 Buck Knives has Offered a Lifetime on our Knives Because we Believe in the Integrity of our Products. The heavy-duty fasteners and S30V stainless steel blade enhance the durable construction while maintaining a sleek look.

Knife Deal: Buck 294 Momentum Assisted Opening EDC Folding Pocket Knife $75.00 50%OFF

Some Related Reviews:

Buck 294 Momentum Assisted Opening EDC Folding Pocket Knife Deal Cart Check 07/17/2020

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!