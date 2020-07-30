Bushnell Engage 4-12x40mm Deploy Riflescope & Vortex Mount $249.99 FREE Shipping

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has a great package deal, the Bushnell Engage 4-12x40mm Deploy MOA (SFP) Riflescope & Vortex Cantilever 1″ Ring Mount with a 2″ Offset for $249.99 with FREE Shipping.

Need a 3-9x40mm? PSA has the same deal on the Bushnell Engage 3-9x40mm Deploy MOA Riflescope here for $199.99.

Bushnell Engage 4-12x40mmmm Deploy MOA (SFP) Riflescope The Engage riflescope represents the latest evolution in Bushnell optics. Its Deploy MOA reticle features 1-MOA windage and elevation hashmarks, and can reach short and mid-range targets. The Tooless ZERO Reset Locking Turret allows you to dail in your scope with ease. Included are scope covers. This 4-12x40mm model has a 29-10 ft @ 100 yds field of view, 1″ tube diameter and a black finish. The Engage 4-12×40 riflescope is a classic mid-range configuration improved with EXO Barrier and the new Deploy MOA reticle and a 50mm objective for maximum brightness. Features: Fully multi-coated – multiple layers of anti-reflective coating on all air-to-glass surfaces deliver bright, high-contrast images

Deploy MOA reticle – compatible with multiple calibers, the thin reticle doesn't obscure the target, and MOA hashmarks aid in windage and elevation holdovers

Side parallax adjustment

Adjustable from 10 yd to infinity parallax adjustment range

15 MOA travel per rotation

Capped elevation and windage turret

IPX7 water-proofing

Ultrawide band coatings Vortex Cantilever 1″ Ring Mount w/ 2″ Offset Use this cantilever mount for mounting 1-inch telescopic sights onto flattop style AR-15 rifles. The 2-inch offset of this cantilever mount positions the scope in a forward location, allowing the correct eye relief and head placement on an AR-15. Aluminum construction. Features: The cantilever ring mount positions the center of the riflescope tube at a height of 1.59 inches (40.39 mm) from the base. Weighs 6.7 ounces.

Some Related Reviews:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!