CAA USA Teams Up with Polymer80

Pompano Beach, Fla. (Ammoland.com) CAA USA, designer, developer and distributor of modern tactical accessories, optics and handgun conversion kits, is proud to announce the partnership with Polymer80® and the new MCK P 80.

The totally-made in the USA, Micro Conversion Kit (MCK) from CAA USA for multiple S&W, SIG SAUER and GLOCK® models, has been met with unprecedented acceptance and passion in the sport shooting and personal defense communities. Customers continue to request additional MCK models for more handgun models. With a loyal, growing customer base, Polymer80, Inc., a company focused on designing and developing innovative firearms accessories and products that allow their customer to participate in the build process, partnered with CAA USA to expand on its popular P80 frames with standard GLOCK 17/19 slide or the P80 frame with a V1/V2 slide (does not fit a standard GLOCK, only Polymer 80).

“We, at CAA USA, are proud to partner up with such good people at Polymer 80 and believe that our two products are a perfect fit for one another,” LTC (Ret.) Mikey Hartman, CEO of CAA USA said. “We are looking forward to the journey.”

David Borges, CEO of Polymer80® also commented, “We’re excited about the MCK compatible Polymer80 version finally hitting the market. Since the inception of our 80 percent Pistol Kits and PF-Series™ Handguns, our customers have been asking about compatibility with CAA Group Micro Conversion Kits. Developing this great relationship with Mikey Hartman and his engineering team, we’ve created something I know our dedicated customer base is going to love. Now we’re able to satisfy a massively growing niche of consumers who’d like to further enhance their P80 product with a Pistol Conversion Kit that offers a robust set of features at a very competitive price. The best part, there are zero modifications required! The P80 MCK is ready to go right out of the box!”

What makes the CAA USA MCK so attractive is that without any disassembly of a pistol, just place, lock and go, the pistol becomes a super sturdy and stable platform providing the user with a more accurate and enjoyable shooting experience. The MCK P80 is built with an MCKGEN2 Stabilizer brace, an ergonomic finger groove grip, an improved front spare mag holder that operates with a mag catch and mag release button, an exposed side release for direct contact and easier use, and top and side Picatinny rails for sights, optics and other accessories. The MCK P80 is fully ambidextrous and the right-folding and locking stock/arm brace makes for easy concealment and carry. The MCKGEN 2 Stabilizer brace also allows it to shoot folded and locked. The MCK P80 is suppressor-ready and able to accommodate a suppressor up to 1.38” diameter. The rear door also extends an additional 15 degrees to make it easier to insert and extract the handgun. The MCK for the Polymer80 comes with two charging handles, one for GLOCK slides and one for the P80 slides. Options for the MCK P80 include the Stabilizer, top Picatinny rail and multiple color/finish options. Starting MSRP is only $285.00.

With the increased attention and popularity of the CAA USA MCK, customers can expect to see additional partnerships down the line.

Hartman summed it up with “We at CAA USA are adding a night shift, as well as a weekend shift to answer demand and get the orders for our loyal customers out as soon as humanly possible. We want to thank our customers for making the MCK the most popular conversion kit in America. Without you, we do not exist.”

About CAA USA:

CAA USA designs and manufactures the world-famous MCK (Micro Conversion Kit) and it has become the most popular conversion kit in America. The MCK is made 100% in the USA, and is not only the fastest assembly/ disassembly conversion kit on the market, it is also the most cost-effective, and has taken America by storm. Our MCK is designed to fit a multitude of needs, including LE, home defense, and just for having fun at the range. The MCK increases your stability and accuracy with more points of contact on the shooter’s body and fits a multitude of handguns, including the Glock, Sig Sauer, S&W, Springfield Armory and more to come! www.caagearup.com

About Polymer80®, Inc.:

Polymer 80, Inc. designs and develops innovative firearms accessories and products that allow the customer to participate in the build process. This provides a fun learning experience and a greater sense of pride in their completed firearm. www.polymer80.com