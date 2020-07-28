California Legislature Reconvenes With Gun Control Back in the Budget!

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Yesterday, July 27th, the California Legislature reconvened from the extended summer recess. As you recall, just prior to recess, the California Assembly sent AB 88, the Public Safety Budget Trailer Bill that was riddled with anti-gun language, back to the Senate for additional work. Unfortunately, when it comes to gun control and the California Legislature, some things never change. The Assembly is expected to vote this week on SB 118, another Public Safety Trailer Bill with identical anti-gun provisions. SB 118 expands California's “Assault Weapons Control Act” and expedites the effective date for precursor firearm part restrictions.

Contact your Assembly Member today and urge their opposition to the gun control provisions contained in SB 118! Click the “Take Action” button below to contact your Assembly Member.

On Friday, July 31st, the Senate Public Safety Committee will be hearing AB 2847. Click the “Take Action” button below to contact members of the Committee today and urge their opposition to AB 2847!

AB 2847, sponsored by Assembly Member David Chiu (D-17), revises the criteria for handguns to be certified for sale by requiring a microstamp in one place on the interior of the handgun (current law requires two imprinting locations). The bill also requires the removal of three certified handguns from the roster for each new handgun added.​ It should be noted that no new semi-automatic handguns have been added to the handgun roster since microstamping was certified in 2013. This legislation is nothing more than a means to reduce the options you have to protect yourself and your family. To read more about California's microstamping law click here





About NRA-ILA:

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org

.