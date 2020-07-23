Case Black Canvas Laminate Gunstock Knife – Review

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- The Case Black Canvas Laminate Gunstock knife has some interesting history. The design is an old 18th-century jackknife design. It gets the name “Gunstock” due to the straight design on the back of the handle and its swelled center which resembles an old traditional rifle or shotgun stock. After looking at it a second, I think you’ll agree. This isn’t one of those look at that cloud it looks like a whatever you think. Nope, you’ll look at it a second and think ok, I see how it got its name. It looks like the stock of an old century black powder rifle to me.

To further fall into the gunstock theme, it has a dark walnut colored synthetic handle. It says it is textured to enhance the grip but even though it looks textured, it doesn’t feel like that it is. The handle is pretty smooth. I don’t know if I have any knives with this dark of a handle but I find it attractive.

The Case Black Canvas Laminate Gunstock knife has two blades, both of which are mirror-polished Tru-Sharp surgical steel blades. Mine came from the factory extremely sharp. I’m not used to many knives coming to me like that. So it is nice to start off with a sharp knife. Here are the two-blade designs that it comes with:

Spear design with a strong tip for your piercing jobs. In the past, this blade was favored by farmers whom as everyone knows, are the ultimate knife abusers. So, if you’re rough on a blade, then you may want to check out this knife. Pen Blade-the Pen blade was originally designed to cut and sharpen turkey quills to be used as ink pens. If you’re really old school maybe you did this to write on your Big Chief tablet! Ha, me? They had ballpoint pens by the time I attended school.

You will notice that both blades have a LONG thumbnail groove to aid in opening the blade. But the line is exaggerated long which is called a French nail mark. That’s a new one on me.

If you’re looking for an EDC knife to carry around town or out on the farm so you have a pocket knife handy to perform all of your daily EDC tasks, then you ought to check out the Case Black Canvas Laminate Gunstock knife. If you’re looking for a regular EDC to throw in your jeans or, it will fit fine in a pair of slacks or suit pants and not be bulky. It is a stoutly built well-made knife but again, it is not bulky.

The MSRP on the Black Canvas Laminate Gunstock knife is $82.99 and as is usual, we will close with the specs.

Model No.: 23143

Pattern: Gunstock

Pattern Stamp: 102130 SS

Handle Material: Black Canvas Laminate

Handle Finish: Smooth

Blade Type: Spear, Pen

Blade Length(s): 2.61 in, 1.98 in

Blade Material: Tru-Sharp™ Stainless

Blade Finish: Mirror-Polished

Closed Length: 3.75 in

Weight: 3.3 oz

Sheath: Sold Separately



