CASE XX Blue G 10 Mini Trapper Knife – Review

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- If you did any trapping 60 years ago, then you know that the Case Trapper knife was a popular knife among trappers back in the day (And still is. Actually it dates back to the 1920’s). As a kid we used to trap a lot. In fact, I think every red-blooded boy in my grade school trapped. Not that any of us caught very much. Then in Jr. High Richard Jaco and I started learning a bit more and by high school we were catching our fair share of beavers and every other critter.

I can’t even remember what kind of knife I used on all of my unlucky trophies but one day Richard started using a Trapper knife and swore by it. He liked it so much that he got me one to prove how cool they are. After using it I quickly agreed and used it for years. Who knows where that knife is now?

So, if I tell you that the Case Trapper is the best trapper knife ever made, who knows how much my judgment is affected by nostalgia and how much is fact but I’ll try to keep the two separated.

So what made the Case Trapper so popular? Here are my thoughts. First, the primary blade is a clip point design that you need to make the initial cut through the hide when skinning an animal. It’s a thinner blade than a larger clip point hunting knife so it is great for skinning smaller animals like nutria, muskrats, beavers, coons, possums etc.

The main blade is thin enough so you can skin out the head and leave on the lips, eyelids which are jobs that you must do when saving a hide. And of course, it works well for skinning out the rest of the hide too. On this mini knife, the blade length is 2.8-inches as compared to 3.3-inches on their regular trapper.

Now to discuss the second blade. It is a straight blade until the very end and curls up (Spey design. Cowboys also like this design for cutting bull calves). Maybe someone out there has more insight than me but back then there were no drop point knives. Or at least I never heard of them. So I guess this blade was the predecessor to the modern drop point blade and accomplished the same purpose.

When skinning your animal, you can stick this blade in a crease ahead of yourself and skin with the rather blunt end. If you did this with a clip point knife, you’d cut through the hide quite frequently. I didn’t have enough knowledge at the time but this was probably space-age technology for that time period.

Now to zero in on this particular trapper that I’m testing. The one I have is the Blue G-10 Smooth Mini Trapper. It has a bright blue acrylic handle which I find attractive. For a mini knife, it feels heavy and stoutly made. I think I’m going to like this little knife and will use it while breasting out doves and pigeons this summer.

The MSRP on the Case Mini Trapper is $75.99 and as is usual, we will close with the specs.

SPECS

Model No.: 16741

Pattern: Trapper

Pattern Stamp: 10207 SS

Handle Material: Blue G-10

Handle Finish: Smooth

Blade Type: Clip, Spey

Blade Length(s): 2.7 in, 2.8 in

Lock Type: Non-Locking (Slip Joint)

Blade Material: Tru-Sharp™ Stainless

Blade Finish: Mirror-Polished

Closed Length: 3.5 in

Weight: 1.5 oz

Sheath: Sold Separately





About Tom Claycomb

Tom Claycomb has been an avid hunter/fisherman throughout his life as well as an outdoor writer with outdoor columns in the magazine Hunt Alaska, Bass Pro Shops, Bowhunter.net, and freelances for numerous magazines and newspapers. “To properly skin your animal, you will need a sharp knife. I have an e-article on Amazon Kindle titled Knife Sharpening #ad for $.99 if you're having trouble.”