UPDATE 07/09/2020: This offer was updated to reflect changes in coupon code use and unit price.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman's Guide has a pre-order (Expected 10/26/2020) sale on CCI Blazer Brass Black Label, 9mm, FMJ, 115 Grain, 500 Rounds in a Bulk Box for $101.64 for existing club members. That is $0.203 a round and a decent price in today's panic market.

Bulk Ammo from CCI®. Key Specifications Item Number: 706358

Mfg. Number: 5200BF500

UPC Number: 604544645767

Caliber: 9mm

Bullet Weight: 115 grain

Bullet Style: Full Metal Jacket

Muzzle Velocity: 1,125 FPS

Muzzle Energy: 323 ft.-lbs.

Case Type: Brass

Primer Type: Boxer primed, reloadable

Corrosive: No

Rounds: 500 CCI® Blazer Brass Black Label Ammo is clean, new-production, brass-cased and ready to rock.

