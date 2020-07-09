Ammo Deal: Blazer Black Label, 9mm, 115 Grain, 500 Rounds Bulk Box $101.64 Member $$

UPDATE 07/09/2020: This offer was updated to reflect changes in coupon code use and unit price.

CCI Blazer Black Label, 9mm, 115 Grain, 500 Round Deal july2020

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman's Guide has a pre-order (Expected 10/26/2020) sale on CCI Blazer Brass Black Label, 9mm, FMJ, 115 Grain, 500 Rounds in a Bulk Box for $101.64 for existing club members. That is $0.203 a round and a decent price in today's panic market. Buy Now Gun Deals

Bulk Ammo from CCI®, an absolute STEAL of a deal here and now. Hey, regular trips to the range can get expensive. Bargains like this help stretch your shooting dollar to the max.

Key Specifications

  • Item Number: 706358
  • Mfg. Number: 5200BF500
  • UPC Number: 604544645767
  • Caliber: 9mm
  • Bullet Weight: 115 grain
  • Bullet Style: Full Metal Jacket
  • Muzzle Velocity: 1,125 FPS
  • Muzzle Energy: 323 ft.-lbs.
  • Case Type: Brass
  • Primer Type: Boxer primed, reloadable
  • Corrosive: No
  • Rounds: 500

CCI® Blazer Brass Black Label Ammo is clean, new-production, brass-cased and ready to rock.

Ammo Deals: CCI Blazer Black Label, 9mm, 115 Grain, 500 Rounds Bulk Box $101.64 Member $$

16 Comments
Rock22
10 days ago

Expected availability 9/7/2020? The price will be down by then or we will all be dead from Kung Flu. Thanks to China.

hedged03
21 days ago

Sportsman’s guide is a joke. I wouldn’t believe anything they advertise. I go through a fair bit of ammunition and so I buy from a lot of different vendors. I had multiple cases of ammo on order dating back several months and when prices started to rise, the old orders at much better prices began to get canceled one by one, until no orders remained. They do this little trick where they send an “action required” email asking if you want to continue to wait for the product you ordered months ago and on each, I had responded that I… Read more »

xtphreak
21 days ago

the code “SG2968” comes up with a message that says:
“We are sorry, the coupon code you entered is only valid for new customers.”

My price with Buyers Club is $101.64.
Tax & insurance makes it $109.74 delivered or $0.2195/round or $10.97/50 rds

Oldman
2 months ago

I’ve had these on order since mid-late March. They are backordered now til June 6th at the earliest.
If it ever happens, it will probably be a good deal at this price. Prices and lack of availability are skyrocketing right now and according to Sam @ SGAMMO, are still going up, especially in bulk.

JFCrosby
2 months ago

This is NOT GOOD deal. The ad says 500 rounds are normally $200.00, That is not true. 1000 rounds normally sell for $185. This is DECEPTIVE advertisement. Wait awhile and prices will be down again. Look for shipping deals. A lot of these sellers will charge exorbitant fees on shipping, trying to make a bigger profit. Be careful. Be wary. Run, don’t walk.

gcm
3 months ago

I put 2 box’s in to see what shipping would be for 1000rds, and it was $17.99 for shipping, then I added my zip code, and it added another $12.50 for tax, her’s the kicker, another $1.12 for shipping tax, tax, bringing the grand total to $231. and change, such a deal, NOT.

1
Arny
3 months ago
Reply to  gcm

But if you join the buyers club for $49.99 a year you get free shipping for orders over $49.00. And if you shop on there a lot you save that in discounts & shipping on other merchandise. I regret not joining sooner. I find myself shopping on there more & more.

gcm
10 days ago
Reply to  Arny

There are to many honest venders out there that will sell bulk ammo for one price, and free shipping always, no clubs, no games, just free shipp always. I cannot fit anymore ammo in my safes, but when the prices get back to normal before the pre- covid pandemic, i will start buying again, and at that point in time for a thousand rounds of 9mm, 115gr. it was $169.80 and free shipping, so i think most of you know where to buy without getting played.

0
Ej harbet
3 months ago
Reply to  gcm

45 ball prices 1 month ago! No thanks. Ill work on my dryfire and wait for the price to drop again

1
RoyD
10 days ago
Reply to  Ej harbet

I hope you don’t mind waiting for quite a while.

JH1961
3 months ago

How much is shipping?

0
waynevej
3 months ago
Reply to  JH1961

For non-members, shipping would be $13.99, which would raise the cost per round to about 21 cents.

Knute
3 months ago
Reply to  JH1961

The article does mention “This is a member price.”. I ordered two yesterday. As a member, here is my breakdown:
Merchandise Total:$189.98
Sales Tax: $0.00 (Montana. No sales tax, like Oregon)
Shipping and Handling: $0.00
Package Protection: $0.99
Grand Total: $190.97
If you want that price, you need to join up!

gcm
10 days ago
Reply to  Knute

Do the math from the company that don’t charge shipping the cost for a thousand rounds of 9mm is $169.80 free shipping, no clubs to join, so you paid club membership of what $60.00 or so, and final to your house was $190.97? You paid shipping of like $21.00, not counting your club membership, so yea, you paid shipping.

0
Glocktarded
3 months ago

15 grain? Is this airsoft ammo?

0
waynevej
3 months ago
Reply to  Glocktarded

I believe it is 115 grain!

