Celebrate America’s 2020 Independence Day in the Nation’s Capital

Interior Presents the 2020 Independence Day Celebration in the Nation's Capital.

WASHINGTON – -(AmmoLand.com)- Yesterday, the U.S. Department of the Interior and National Park Service announced additional details about the Independence Day celebrations on the National Mall, which will include multiple flight demonstrations from different branches of our military, in particular the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, and a monumental firework display.

President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will host the 2020 Salute to America on the South Lawn of the White House and Ellipse on Saturday, July 4, 2020, which will be live-streamed on WhiteHouse.gov and other news organizations.

The National Mall and surrounding areas will remain open and available to the general public for prime viewing of both the Salute to America flyovers and the annual fireworks demonstration.

“President Trump’s 2020 Salute to America will be a patriotic tribute to our men and women in uniform, and the Department of Defense will be providing a one-of-a-kind air show,” said U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt. “An incredible fireworks display will follow that promises to be the largest in recent memory.”

This year’s celebration will include flyovers that feature aircraft from the vintage WWII time period to the future warfare era. Highlights will include historic aircraft like P-51s and B-29s to the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds. These flyovers are being supported by generous donations from the United War Veteran’s Council Foundation.

The firework display will be one of the largest ever and is being produced by two of America’s premiere fireworks companies. Garden State Fireworks returns to the National Mall for a seventh consecutive year and is joined by Fireworks by Grucci thanks to a generous donation.

Fireworks are being launched from an area more than a mile in length, from Inlet Bridge at the south end of West Potomac Park to north of the Lincoln Memorial, as well as on the grounds of the Washington Monument. The show will be approximately 35 minutes long and will be visible throughout the District and Northern Virginia.

More than 10,000 fireworks will be launched at this year’s show.

More than 800 acres of National Mall and Memorial Parks, equivalent to more than 600 football fields, are accessible for viewing the flyovers and fireworks, including the:

Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool;

Thomas Jefferson Memorial;

World War II Memorial;

East Potomac Park;

Washington Monument grounds; and

National Mall grounds between 4th and 14th Streets.

The firework display is viewable three miles away from the launch site, making other public locations, such as Anacostia Park, Meridian Hill Park, and the George Washington Memorial Parkway options for experiencing the show. This includes the:

U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial;

Netherlands Carillon grounds;

Lyndon Baines Johnson Memorial Grove;

Gravelly Point Park: and

Mount Vernon Trail from the 14th Street Bridge to Theodore Roosevelt Island.

Parking is allowed in designated parking areas only.

Schedule of Events

Military flyovers above the National Mall and across the District: ~6:45 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Monumental fireworks display from the National Mall, viewable from the District and Northern Virginia: 9:07 p.m. – 9:42 p.m.

Public Health Considerations

For any fireworks viewing location, the public is encouraged to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for events and public gatherings:

Practice social or physical distancing, staying at least six feet away from others who are not a member of your household.

Wear a mask or face covering, especially when it is difficult to maintain social distancing.

Avoid attending if you show symptoms of any transmissible infectious disease, such as cough, fever, runny nose or have a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

Wash hands often and cover coughs and sneezes. More than 100 handwashing stations are located throughout the Mall.

Do not shake hands or engage in any unnecessary physical contact.

A supply of more than 300,000 cloth face coverings will be available and distributed to visitors attending the Independence Day celebration at the National Mall. These cloth face coverings are not surgical masks or respirators, and visitors should familiarize themselves with CDC considerations for wearing a cloth face covering. Per CDC guidance, visitors are also strongly encouraged to bring and wear their own cloth face coverings when social distancing cannot be maintained in an effort to help prevent the spread of infectious diseases. As supplies are limited, visitors should not rely upon receiving a mask.

If you are a person who has been identified by the CDC to be at an increased risk of becoming severely ill if exposed to COVID-19, please review CDC recommendations prior to attending this event.

Public Access to the National Mall

The area from 17th Street to the Lincoln Memorial and between Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW will be a secure area on July 4. Access will be via four entry points, and visitors will be screened entering the secure area. All coolers, backpacks, packages, and persons will be subject to inspection.

The following public access points for the secure area will open at 1 p.m. unless otherwise indicated and will remain open until 9 p.m. Visitors will be screened at all access points. There may be changes to access points on the day of the event to enhance security. The access points are at:

Constitution Avenue NW at 20th Street NW;

Constitution Avenue NW between 23rd Street NW and Henry Bacon Drive NW;

17th Street NW between Constitution Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW (near the World War II Memorial); and

East Basin Drive just south of the Jefferson Memorial (NOTE: Visitors will not be able to access the National Mall from here.)

Complete information and updates on the Independence Day celebrations, including prohibited items, area and road closures, recommended public transportation routes, and more can be found online. Sign up for day-of-event emergency information notifications by texting JULY4DC to 888777.