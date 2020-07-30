Congressional Committee Opens Investigation into ASA and Trump Admin

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- On Tuesday, July 28th, Rep. Stephen Lynch, Chairman of the Subcommittee on National Security for the House Oversight and Reform Committee, launched an investigation on the Trump Administration and the American Suppressor Association (ASA) for the State Department's decision to legalize the commercial exportation of suppressors. This is nothing more than an anti-suppressor, anti-Trump partisan political witch hunt that seeks to prevent the creation of hundreds of American manufacturing jobs.

The previous prohibition, in place since 2002, unfairly limited the ability of American manufacturers to compete in global markets in allied nations where suppressors are already legal for commercial sale. The misguided prohibition was based on the common misconception that suppressors, also known as silencers, are capable of eliminating the noise of a gunshot. They are not. Even with suppressors, gunshots are very loud.

Citing national security, and ignoring the fact that dozens of foreign manufacturers already sell their products within these markets, the assertion that this pro-American manufacturing policy will put American troops at risk could not be further from the truth. Every suppressor that is exported will still require explicit approval by the State Department.

The American Suppressor Association, the Trump Administration, and all parties involved followed all rules and regulations in pursuit of this pro-suppressor reform. Ultimately, the policy was changed because fact was finally able to overcome fiction.

The ability to compete in existing foreign markets will generate millions of dollars in annual revenue for small businesses across the country, increasing US exports, and creating hundreds of American jobs in the process.

Chairman Lynch and his anti-gun cohorts will stop at nothing to find ways to harass and hinder the ability of American firearm and suppressor manufacturers to conduct business. This is a glaring example of their fundamental unwillingness to set aside partisanship in pursuit of common-sense reform and the interests of our country.

We ask that you stand with the American Suppressor Association and the Trump Administration for fighting to create American jobs and protect the Second Amendment.

Contact your members of Congress and ask them to stop this anti-gun witch hunt!

About The American Suppressor Association

The American Suppressor Association (ASA) is the unified voice of the suppressor community. We exist for one reason and one reason only: to fight for pro-suppressor reform nationwide. The ability of the American Suppressor Association to fight for pro-suppressor reform is tied directly to our ability to fundraise.

Since the ASA’s formation in 2011, 3 states have legalized suppressor ownership and 18 states have legalized suppressor hunting. Much of this would not have happened without your support. For more information on how you can join us in the fight to help protect and expand your right to own and use suppressors, visit www.AmericanSuppressorAssociation.com.



