Don’t Be Hassled, Crimson Trace Has What You Need For When You Need It

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Writer Jason Reid recently spent a day at the range with our longtime friends at Crimson Trace testing out some of their new gear.

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- I accidentally wore the best possible shirt at range day to shoot home defense products with Crimson Trace & friends. “Don’t Hassle Me, I’m Local,” is the shirt worn by Bill Murray in the cult classic, What About Bob, and I had no other t-shirts to wear on the 90-degree afternoon we went to the range. When the staff photographer snapped a picture of me at the shotgun station trying out the new award-winning Laser saddle, it quickly became one of my favorite photos of all time.

Crimson Trace LS-870 Lasersaddle

In this photo, I am shooting the Award-winning LS-870 Lasersaddle™. (For those with Mossberg shotguns, check out the LS-250G.) It is worthy of the ward for those equipping a shotgun for their home defense. I’d never shot Remington 870 Tac14 before, and I’ll admit, I had too much fun using the laser and torching off rounds from the hip.

The LS-870 Lasersaddle™ fits the Remington 870 & the Remington 870 Tac14. Part of what makes this product from Crimson Traceaward-winning is the multiple ambidextrous laser activation pad points. I found target acquisition to be simple and for range purposes, entirely enjoyable. The laser is a powerful 5mW laser available in red and green. The LS-870 follows in the designs of other Crimson Trace products, which are also user adjusted for windage and elevation. This model has three hours of battery life and takes two CR2032 batteries.

Get it right here on the Crimson Trace website for $219.00.

Crimson Trace The CTS-1100

Moving over to the AR rifle station, I tried my best to shoot moving targets. While I have some work to do, the Crimson Trace The CTS-1100 was a ton of fun to shoot. It is a 3.5x magnified illuminated electronic sight; the CTS-1100 is made for rifles and carbines. The CTS-1100 includes a BDC reticle for long-range shots while providing a much-loved field-of-view for short-range targets. The CTS-1100 is mounted quickly to any gun with an integrated M1913 Picatinny rail mount. I found target acquisition easy and enjoyable; however, I needed help with my follow-through. The CTS-1100 is designed to be resistant to the shock of shots and foggy condensation. Crimson trace gives you batteries for life and a 3-year limited warranty.

It has a small price tag listed at $549, but for those serious about quality target acquisition, you’ll want to consider the CTS-1100.

Crimson Trace CTS-1400

You can’t go wrong with a shotgun for hunting or defense. I found the CTS-1400, a compact and open reflex electronic sight for shotguns and rifles, to be a great option. It has a round reticle dot for aiming and a 3.25 MOA. It does help with faster target acquisition thanks to the wide field of view and a higher quality of glass used in construction, and it uses an M1913 Picatinny mount for installing on your gun. Crimson Trace backs up this sight with its 3-year protection warranty and free batteries for life program.

Retailing for $499.99, if you are serious about what type of open reflex sight you put on your guns, you should consider what Crimson Trace has to offer.

Crimson Trace products are a staple in the gun community for their reliability and quality; If you need to take care of an issue while being hassled at home, Crimson Trace has what you need for when you need it. They have something for almost everyone.

About Jason Reid

Jason Reid is a writer and business professional from upstate New York. After deciding to pursue his dream of becoming an outdoor writer, Jason started a blog from his dorm room at Houghton College, growing it and working hard to earn opportunities. While bowhunting big game is his ultimate passion, Jason welcomes all outdoor challenges which force him to push his limits.