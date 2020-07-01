Delaware General Assembly Officially Adjourns for the Year

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Last night, the Delaware General Assembly adjourned from its 2020 Legislative Session. NRA Members and Second Amendment supporters can breathe easy as the General Assembly leaves Legislative Hall for another year having passed no gun control legislation.

Earlier this year, the General Assembly postponed their session due to the Covid-19 outbreak. During this time of uncertainty, gun stores were temporarily treated as “non-essential” businesses and were being issued cease and desist orders from the Delaware State Police. On March 26th, Governor John Carney amended his executive order specifically creating an allowance for firearms retailers to continue operating. This made it possible for individuals to continue exercising their right to acquire firearms.

Stay safe, stay healthy, and please stay-tuned to NRA-ILA Alerts for more information and updates on Second Amendment issues in The First State. ​

