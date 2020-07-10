Dryshod Launches New Southland Men’s Hunting Boot

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Dryshod, pioneers in high-performance hunting footwear, has launched their Southland Men's Hunting Boot. The Southland incorporates many design details and advanced technologies that make it a leading all-terrain waterproof boot for demanding hunters. Crafted with the utmost quality, these boots meet the most challenging hunting climates and terrain.

The Southland Men’s Hunting (hi-calf) boot considers all the necessary features a hunter asks for in reliable footwear. The WIXIT Cool-Clad lining, for example, provides all-day comfort and breathability for hunting in warmer climates. The micro-dot perforations combine with the breathable air mesh lining to reduce moisture buildup for a drier, more comfortable interior. A removable EVA sock liner is also included.

Featuring a DS1 molded outsole with a double Achilles heel, instep reinforcement, and a nylon shank to enhance ankle stability, the Southland allows hunters to tackle the most rugged terrain. The boot is made with hand-laid rubber overlays (no PVC, PU, or TPR). In addition to its advanced performance and comfort, the Southland comes ready for the hunt dressed in VEIL® Whitetail camouflage to maximize concealment.

Each Dryshod boot incorporates premium features, and the Southland boot is no exception. The DENSOPRENE® foam insulated bootie delivers 100-percent waterproof performance while the HYDROKOTE® exterior treatment prevents the upper from becoming soggy and allows it to easily shed mud. Other features include a roll-down calf pipe, four-way stretch material, a large heel kick, and sturdy pull tabs for on/off convenience.

Southland Men’s Hunting Boot in VEIL Whitetail has an MSRP of $169.95. Men's sizes range from 7 to 16.

For more information on the Southland Men’s Hunting Boot or to explore the full line of Dryshod footwear, visit Dryshod.com.

About Dryshod

The Dryshod team was the first to develop the bootie-style neoprene-and-rubber boot category over 20 years ago. Now they have elevated protective footwear performance through the application of advanced materials, field-proven construction techniques, and purpose-built designs—all to ensure Dryshod consumers receive the highest quality, best performing, and most comfortable waterproof boots for any task or adventure. Dryshod's mission is to provide farmers, hunters, outdoor enthusiasts, and anyone who works or plays in wet, sloppy, and cold conditions with the most durable, reliable and comfortable 100-percent waterproof footwear available. To learn more about the Dryshod Waterproof Footwear difference, visit DryshodUSA.com.