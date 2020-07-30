EAA Corp. Churchill 200 Field Shotgun, Your Next New Shotgun

The new Churchill 220 Field semi-auto shotgun is all business when it comes to performance and appearance, and all pleasure in its handling and price.

Cocoa, Fla. – (Ammoland.com) – European American Armory Corporation (EAA Corp.), importers of select quality and affordable handguns, rifles, and shotguns, adds to its growing Churchill line of EAA designed and Akkar produced shotguns. The Churchill 220 Field semi-auto shotgun’s polymer forend and stock and lightweight aircraft aluminum receiver combine to provide years of dependable use in the field and on the range. The 20GA Field’s excellent balance offers smooth follow-through shots with an excellent and controlled swing. The lightweight shotgun is available in a 28 or 26-inch barrel with a vented rib and front sight bead. The 220 Field comes with three screw chokes.

EAA Corp. supports passing on our hunting heritage to new generations. The 220 Field Youth model features a 24” barrel and stock inserts to adjust the fit to the young hunter and allow them to grow with the shotgun.

The Churchill 220 Field 20GA shotgun is a dedicated performer in the field and on the range with the added benefit of being kind on the wallet, leaving more in the budget for shotshells. More information on the EAA Corp. Churchill 220 Field shotgun is available online.

Churchill 220 Field Shotgun Specifications:

SKU: 111405 111400 11410 Youth Model

Gauge: 20 20 20

Barrel Length: 28” 26” 24”

LOP: 14.25” 14.25” 13”

Overall Length 47.7” 45.7” 42.5”

Weight: 6.3 lbs. 6.2 lbs. 5.85 lbs.

SRP: $414.00 $414.00 $414.00

For more information on EAA Corp., visit www.eaacorp.com

About European American Armory Corporation (EAA Corp.):

Based in Florida and founded in the early 1990s, European American Armory Corporation (EAA Corp.) has brought value to firearms owners with an array of right-priced, affordable handguns, rifles, and pistols from respectable international manufacturers. EAA Corp’s mission has always been “good quality products at reasonable prices.” www.eaacorp.com