East Hartford Police Union Claims GLOCK Pistols Are Defective!?

HARTFORD, CONN –-(Ammoland.com)-The East Hartford police union is accusing Gen 4 Glock 17s of shooting to the left.

According to a blog post by East Hartford’s police union President, Officer Frank Iacono, the police issued pistols tend to have the sights misaligned, causing the guns to hit to the left of the target.

“My members have guns with sights cocked to the side and are being told to aim to the right of what they want to hit,” Iacono said. “This is completely unsafe and unacceptable and should’ve never been allowed to happen.”

The East Hartford Police Department pushed back against the claims that Iacono made in his blog post. The agency contends that all officers on the force qualified with the same guns that Iacono claims are defective. They stressed that all department-issued firearms are safe, and the public is not in danger.

According to Iacono, the pistols get worse over time. The officers in the East Hartford Police Department have been using the Austrian based guns for over three years. Iacono said when the Department contacted Glock for a solution, the manufacture told the agency that the officers were holding the pistols wrong and suggested that they adjust the sights. Iacono claims to fix the problem that the sights had to be pushed to one side so much that they hung over the edge of the gun’s slide.

“Our firearms staff has run this issue up their chain of command and has been in touch with representatives at Glock,” Iacono wrote in a blog post. “and the only solutions (Glock representatives) have offered is to tell them to instruct our members to compensate by aiming to the right of the target, and moving the sights on some of the guns so far to one side that they’re hanging off the slide.”

According to East Hartford Police Department Training Officer Jeffrey Otis, a small number of the Department issued Glocks were shooting high and to the left. He said Glock sent out a representative who verified the issue. The Glocks in question had sight adjustments made on the range to alleviate the problem.

Initially, the Department said they made sight adjustments on the range as a stopgap until new parts arrive for a permanent fix for the pistols. The Department did not say what parts other than sights would fix the reported problem.

Internet users and I personally have experienced getting a Gen 4 Glock 17 with sights that the factory shipped that were pushed slightly to one side. Most users were able to fix the sights with a common sight pusher to dial them in. Most occurrences didn’t require swapping out parts or sending the guns back to Glock for repair.

In an update, in February, the Department said they sent the small number of Glocks with the misalignment issues back to the company for repair. The Department was satisfied with the repairs from Glock.

Officer Iacono is not happy with the fix and would rather have the Department switch to another gun. He did not offer a replacement suggestion





