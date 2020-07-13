Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has the Eotech Model 512 Holographic Weapon Sight on sale that after coupon code “512” you can pick it up for only $399.99, you save over $75.00. Check prices here and over here to confirm this is a great buy in danger of selling out fast.

The Model 512 is fast becoming the most popular model HWS. This tactical optic is perfect for agencies and individuals that want the best in CQB speed and versatility, without the need for night vision compatibility. The Model 512 features a heads-up design that allows both eyes to be open in order to maintain peripheral vision and depth perception while shooting. The Model 512 runs on cost-effective and easily accessible AA batteries with a long battery life of 600 hours with (2) Alkaline or 1100 hours with (2) Lithium batteries. Features: Magnification: 1x

Reticle: 65 MOA Circle with 1 MOA Aiming Dot

Reticle Color: Red

Click Adjustment: ½ MOA

Body Material: Aluminum

Mount Compatibility: 1″ Weaver or Picatinny

Battery: (2) Lithium or Alkaline AA

Battery Life: 600 Hours (Alkaline), 1100 Hours (Lithium)

Length: 5.6″

Weight: 11.5 oz.

AA Battery model (supports Lithium and Alkaline)

65 MOA circle with 1 MOA aiming dot reticle pattern

Includes rugged aluminum hood assembly & knobbed, tool-less mounting bolt

Interfaces to standard 1 inch Weaver dovetail / Picatinny rail Palmetto State Armory carries a wide selection of optics from EOTech and other top manufacturers at the best prices!

