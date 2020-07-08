Escort Introduces New BTS Bullpup Shotgun 12GA & .410

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- New to the Escort Versatile Tactical Shotgun lineup is the BTS bullpup. It offers all the perks of the VTS series shotguns in a more compact, portable package. This next-generation shotgun is available in either 12 ga or .410 cal and is offered in either black or FDE Cerakote. The new inline gas piston design is mounted around the barrel, minimizing bulk and allowing the use of a proper bullpup layout. The tough polymer lower receiver also doubles as the forend grip, with soft rubber inlays for improved handling. Its magazine well is lined with durable alloy for smooth, long-lasting performance.

The synthetic barrel cover features Hatsan's patented ThermoDefend technology that absorbs and dissipates heat while containing the gas piston operating system.

Recoil control is distributed between a soft rubber buttpad and a long recoil spring located behind the gas piston. The reversible charging handle offers versatility to suit varying shooter preferences. The soft rubber pistol grip is removable and can be exchanged for one of many currently available aftermarket options to suit the individual user. The one-piece carry handle sight can be replaced with included flip-up sights for a lower profile or when using mounted optics. Picatinny rails are also located on either side of the forend to accommodate a variety of accessories.

The 12-gauge models feature an 18″ barrel with removable chokes, including an extended cylinder bore choke brake that helps tame recoil with heavy shot or slugs. Also included are Full and Improved Cylinder flush-mount chokes, with additional options available from HatsanUSA. Each gun ships with two 5-round magazines, but an optional 2-round magazine is also available. The gun is chambered to accept both 2 ¾” and 3″ shells and will cycle them interchangeably with no external adjustments required by the shooter.

The .410 models feature a 20″ barrel with integrated choke suitable for both shot and slugs. Offering the same recoil-absorbing characteristics as the larger caliber models, this shotgun is one smooth operator. Also shipping with two 5-round magazines, the optional low-capacity mag holds 3 shells. The gas piston operates in the same manner, cycling both standard and magnum loads smoothly and reliably.

As with all Escort shotguns, the barrels are proof tested at the factory to ensure quality and durability. The hard chrome and/or Cerakote coatings are built to withstand the harshest conditions and look good while doing it. HatsanUSA offers a 5-year limited warranty with all Escort firearms.

BTS Features:

Modern Sporting bullpup gas operated semi-automatic shotgun

12ga or 410cal, 3″ / 76mm chamber

Self-regulating gas piston cycles both 2 3/4″ and 3″ shells

Detachable box magazines

18″ or 20″ barrel for shot or slugs

12-gauge model features interchangeable choke tubes (F, IC, Cyl w/ Brake)

Oxidation proof chrome plated steel barrel

All barrels are proof tested at the factory to ensure maximum durability

Reversible cocking handle for ambidextrous operation

Shell deflector diverts spent shells downward

Integrated buttstock with elevation adjustable cheek rest and soft rubber buttpad

Soft rubber ergonomic pistol grip

Durable alloy upper receiver and a light-yet-durable synthetic lower receiver

Picatinny rail integrated into upper receiver and hand guard

Synthetic ThermoDefend hand guard with ergonomic forend grip

Manual safety selector switch

Adjustable front and rear sights

Detachable carry handle front and rear sights

Optional flip-up front and rear sights included

Mounted sling loops

Tough matte black or FDE Cerakote finish

MSRP: $589.99 – Black / $679.99 – FDE

BTS12 Specifications:

12ga gas-operated, semi-automatic shotgun

18″ hard chrome plated barrel with removable chokes

28.7″ overall length

8.1 lbs.

2x 5-rd magazines included

F, IC, and CYL (brake) chokes included

BTS410 Specifications:

410cal gas-operated, semi-automatic shotgun

20″ hard chrome plated fixed cylinder barrel

30.7″ overall length

6.7 lbs.

2x 5-rd magazines included





HatsanUSA Inc., provides U.S. customers the opportunity to experience the exceptional quality, craftsmanship, and hard-hitting performance of Escort Shotguns, Hatsan Airguns, H&N Pellets, TactAir Fill Solutions, and Optima Optics.

For more information, please visit WWW.HATSANUSA.COM