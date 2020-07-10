Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Goose season for some states starts next month and Palmetto State Armory has 100 round cases of Federal Speed SHOK 12 Gauge 3″ 1 1/4 BB Shot Ammunition for $49.98 a case. That is $0.499 each a round and a fair price, buy a few cases at a time and save on shipping. This will sell out. They are also effective on rioters.

Speed kills ducks and geese. Now it kills even cleaner with redesigned Federal Speed-Shok. Its Catalyst lead-free primer and fast-burning powder dramatically reduce residue, while its optimized velocities knock birds out of the sky. Features: Manufacturer: Federal

Caliber: 12 Gauge

Product Line: Federal Speed Shok

Shell Length: 3″

Load: 1 1/4 oz

Shot Size: BB Shot

Muzzle Velocity: 1450 fps

Quantity: 100 Rounds

Improved loads Fast-burning, clean propellant leaves drastically less residue in the barrel and action. Catalyst high-performance primer provides the most complete, consistent ignition possible.

