Fiocchi Announces Major Industrial Expansion in Arkansas

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Fiocchi, a global leader in defensive, target, and hunting ammunition, is pleased to announce plans for a significant investment in a new, independent manufacturing facility in Little Rock, Arkansas. This plan is part of an ongoing strategic initiative by Fiocchi of America and the Italy-based Fiocchi Group to expand its U.S. and international operations.

The establishment of the new industrial platform follows Fiocchi's recent infrastructure and proprietary technology acquisitions — all of which are intended to significantly broaden the company's manufacturing capabilities in response to increased demand and projected growth trends.

“We are excited to start this new chapter of Fiocchi’s history here in Arkansas,” said Anthony Acitelli, President and CEO of Fiocchi of America. “The plant is a state-of-the-art production facility that will be instrumental in offering our customers premium products and unparalleled service levels.”

The Little Rock, AR, initiative will operate in tandem with Fiocchi's long-established ammunition manufacturing facility based in Ozark, Missouri.

“Fiocchi identified Arkansas as a primary target for its expansion based on the skilled labor of the state, business climate, and geographic location. This investment is a unique opportunity for Fiocchi” said Jared Smith, Fiocchi’s General Manager.

Smith also mentioned that the company will be tapping local and regional talent to fulfill multi-discipline hiring needs. The initial hiring of around 85 skilled employees will be followed by an additional workforce increase as the operation reaches capacity potential.

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome Fiocchi to Arkansas,” said Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson. “One of my goals as governor has been to increase foreign direct investment in the state, and this is a great example of what can happen when the state and local partners work together to nurture relationships with current and prospective leaders across the globe. I look forward to watching Fiocchi grow and prosper here.”

In addition to manufacturing ammunition for law enforcement, personal defense, target, training, and hunting applications, Fiocchi is a leading manufacturer of cartridge components used around the world. The new expansion initiative is a positive signal for the broader shooting and sporting communities.

For more information about Fiocchi ammunition, visit FiocchiUSA.com.

