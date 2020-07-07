Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has new inventory that is shipping right now of RUAG Ammotec's GECO 5.56 NATO 55 Grain FMJ ammunition in 50 round White Box for $27.99 with no purchase limits. This will also sell out so get on it fast. Here is where I would tell you to check prices with other links… but I can not find any?

Specially designed for fully and semiautomatic weapons, RUAG provides high-performance 5.56x45mm cartridges with high performance over a longer range (300 m). Ammotec products outperform NATO requirements concerning accuracy according to the multi-caliber manual of proof and inspection (MCMOPI). For NATO it is important to ensure that the member states can exchange ammunition which guarantees a minimum of reliability and constancy. Bullet Style: Full Metal Jacket

Caliber/Gauge: 5.56x45mm NATO

Bullet Weight: 55 grain

Muzzle Energy: 1780 ft.lbs.

Muzzle Velocity: 3281 fps

Case Material: Brass

Application: Training/Target

Packaging Quantity: 50/Box While high demands are imposed on the ammunition, RUAG always strives to clearly surpass the specified quality.

