Good Plans Beat Fast Hands – More Self Defense Gun Stories ~ LISTEN

These victims saved lives because they had a gun and good habits.

First Story – Are you armed at work?

It is after dark. Your store is closed. You are staying late and catching up on paperwork at your pharmacy. You hear a noise from the front of your store. You take your earphones out and hear the noise again. Someone is breaking down the doors to your pharmacy. You are armed. You call 911. All the lights are on, and you hide behind the door to the breakroom. The three robbers come into the breakroom and walk directly to the store safe. Your attackers are carrying crowbars. You shout at them to leave, and now they notice you. They run away without attacking you. You don’t shoot them.

Police wait at other pharmacies and at the onramps to the highway. They arrest your four robbers and charge them with felony burglary, criminal mischief, drug possession, and possession of burglary tools. One of the robbers has an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The four robbers were from the Los Angeles area.

Second Story – Are you armed as you go shopping?

It is about sunset on a weekday evening. You are done shopping and you’re walking back to your car with three of your friends. As you get into your car, a stranger gets out of a car near you and points his gun at you. He tells you to hand over your packages. You are the driver, and your attacker is on the passenger side of your car. You sit down and grab your gun from under the driver’s seat. Your passengers hand over their purchases. You stand up and shoot your attacker. You stop shooting as your attacker runs away.

The driver in the getaway car drives away. The police find your wounded attacker in front of a nearby hotel. The police also find your attacker’s firearm at the scene of the crime. Your attacker is charged with aggravated robbery and violating the terms of his probation.

Third Story – Are you armed at work?

You are inside your business. A couple comes in together. Soon, the man starts yelling at the woman, and then he starts hitting her. The woman falls down and the attacker starts kicking her. You tell the attacker to leave. You send the woman to the back of your store to hide. You also call 911. The attacker returns to your store, and he pushes you to the ground and then goes into the back of your store and starts hitting the woman with a metal object. You grab your gun and tell the attacker to stop. He runs at you and you shoot him. Now your attacker runs away.

Police arrest your attacker nearby and charge him with domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree robbery, battery, making criminal threats, and felony probation violation.

Fourth Story – Are you armed at home?

You are cleaning out the inside of your jeep at 6 in the morning on Sunday. Your older brother is under the hood working on the engine. That is when two teenagers run up the driveway. One teenager grabs your brother by the arm while the other teenager puts his arms around your brother’s neck and puts a gun to his head. You are armed. So is your brother. The attackers push your brother towards the doorway to the house. You shoot your armed attacker. The other attacker shoots at you as he runs away. One bullet goes through the jeep and hits your brother in the chest. You hold the wounded attacker for police.

Your brother pulls the bullet out of his chest and calls 911. Both your brother and your attacker were taken to the hospital, but your brother was back at work the next day.

The police arrest both of your attackers. They are charged with attempted aggravated first and second-degree murder. One of the attackers was wanted for a separate felony.

You and your brother decide to close your garage door the next time you work on the jeep.

