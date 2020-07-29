Gun Maker Big Horn Armory Offering Several Summer Promos

BHA Doubles Down on their First Responder discount and starts new promotion for discount on new purchase of laminate stock lever guns.

Cody, Wyo.- -(AmmoLand.com)- Big Horn Armory (BHA), makers of big-bore firearms, is offering several special summer promotions on various products that are valid now through Aug. 31, 2020.

The first promotion is a double down on BHA’s commitment to the men and women in blue. BHA always has available a First Responder discount that is worth a five percent savings on purchases, however, BHA is furthering their support by doubling this discount to 10 percent on all purchases with proof of service with a valid ID through Aug. 31, 2020.

“While there are those out there calling to ‘Defund the Police,’ we continue to show our support for law enforcement. Most of the people who wake up and put on the uniform every morning do so to serve and protect the citizens of their town or city, and we applaud those who live by the credo to protect and serve. That’s why we’re doubling our standard First Responder discount to 10 percent on all orders for those current and retired members of law enforcement, first responders, firefighters, and EMTs. We thank you for all you do to make the places we live a little safer,” commented Greg Buchel, president of BHA.

The second promotion is a $100 discount available to all customers on any new purchase of a laminate stock lever gun now through Aug. 31, 2020. Laminate finishes are available in Gray or Brown and usually add a $50 upcharge.

For more on Big Horn Armory, visit www.bighornarmory.com or any of their social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, or Twitter.

About Big Horn Armory:

Big Horn Armory was founded in 2008 with the expressed intention of designing a Browning-type lever-action gun chambered in 500 Smith & Wesson Magnum. The Big Horn Armory Model 89, made in America, closely follows the work of John Browning with refinements courtesy of modern metallurgy and machining capabilities. The first rifles began shipping in September of 2012 and since then, BHA has added to their big bore lineup with a Model 90 Carbine in 460 S&W, the Model 90A in 454 Casull, the Model 90B in .45 Colt, the Model 89A in 500 Linebaugh and the Model 89B in .475 Linebaugh. In 2017, Big Horn Armory took a departure from its lever-action series and developed the AR500 Auto Max, the most powerful short-range, semi-auto based on an AR .308 platform.