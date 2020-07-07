Hatsan USA Unveils New Full-Auto Blitz .30Cal Airgun

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- New for 2020 is another airgun innovation from Hatsan. The Blitz is a select-fire semi-/full-auto, Pre-Charged Pneumatic, .30 caliber air rifle that produces upwards of 50 ft-lbs of energy. Users can easily switch between either firing mode with just the flick of a switch. The gas-operated cycling mechanism does not rely on battery power and is capable of firing at a high rate of speed. This new rifle features a large 580cc carbon fiber air tank that can provide over 100 shots of semi- or full-auto excitement. Two 16-round spring rotary magazines are included with the rifle, and the loading key has its own unique storage space on the stock.

The tactical all-weather synthetic stock not only looks great but boasts excellent ergonomic features, as well. The integrated pistol grip has rubberized panels to help facilitate a secure grip in any environment. An elevation adjustable cheek rest ensures proper sight alignment, and the buttpad is both elevation and angle adjustable so it can be customized to fit just right.

Equipped from the factory is a 1-piece carry handle with adjustable open sights that can be removed to make way for lighted and/or magnified optics of choice. Hatsan's standard combination optics rail is integrated into the top of the receiver, allowing for the use of either 11mm dovetail or 22mm Weaver mounts. Three Picatinny accessory rails surround the air cylinder for ultimate flexibility in accessory mounting options. The Blitz also features a built-in manometer that is color-coded for easy reference.

Blitz Features:

Select fire, semi-/full-auto, Pre-Charged Pneumatic (PCP) air rifle

Currently available in .30 caliber

Detachable spring rotary magazine holds 16 pellets

2 Magazines included

Gas-operated cycling mechanism does not rely on batteries

580cc carbon fiber air tank fills to 250 BAR (3625 PSI)

Tactical all-weather synthetic stock with integrated pistol grip

Rubber pistol grip panels for enhanced control and feel

Elevation adjustable cheek rest

Elevation and angle adjustable rubber butt pad

Combination 22mm Weaver and 11mm Dovetail optics rail

Included 1-piece carry handle with open sights

Built-in pressure gauge to monitor tank pressure

Black anodized aluminum receiver and barrel shroud

Manual safety switch

Fitted/integrated sling mounts

MSRP: $999.99

Blitz Specifications:

.30 Caliber

Max Velocity: 730 FPS

Max Energy: 53 Ft-lbs

Magazine Capacity: 16 pellets

Air Cylinder Volume: 580cc

Fill Pressure: 250 BAR (3625 PSI)

Number of Shots: 100

Tactical synthetic pistol grip stock with adjustable cheek rest and butt pad

Overall Length: 45.2″

Barrel Length: 23″

Weight: 8.9 lbs





HatsanUSA Inc., provides U.S. customers the opportunity to experience the exceptional quality, craftsmanship and hard-hitting performance of Escort Shotguns, Hatsan Airguns, H&N Pellets, TactAir Fill Solutions, and Optima Optics.

For more information, please visit WWW.HATSANUSA.COM