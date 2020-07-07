Hatsan USA Unveils New Full-Auto Blitz .30Cal Airgun

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- New for 2020 is another airgun innovation from Hatsan. The Blitz is a select-fire semi-/full-auto, Pre-Charged Pneumatic, .30 caliber air rifle that produces upwards of 50 ft-lbs of energy. Users can easily switch between either firing mode with just the flick of a switch. The gas-operated cycling mechanism does not rely on battery power and is capable of firing at a high rate of speed. This new rifle features a large 580cc carbon fiber air tank that can provide over 100 shots of semi- or full-auto excitement. Two 16-round spring rotary magazines are included with the rifle, and the loading key has its own unique storage space on the stock.
The tactical all-weather synthetic stock not only looks great but boasts excellent ergonomic features, as well. The integrated pistol grip has rubberized panels to help facilitate a secure grip in any environment. An elevation adjustable cheek rest ensures proper sight alignment, and the buttpad is both elevation and angle adjustable so it can be customized to fit just right.
Equipped from the factory is a 1-piece carry handle with adjustable open sights that can be removed to make way for lighted and/or magnified optics of choice. Hatsan's standard combination optics rail is integrated into the top of the receiver, allowing for the use of either 11mm dovetail or 22mm Weaver mounts. Three Picatinny accessory rails surround the air cylinder for ultimate flexibility in accessory mounting options. The Blitz also features a built-in manometer that is color-coded for easy reference.
Blitz Features:
- Select fire, semi-/full-auto, Pre-Charged Pneumatic (PCP) air rifle
- Currently available in .30 caliber
- Detachable spring rotary magazine holds 16 pellets
- 2 Magazines included
- Gas-operated cycling mechanism does not rely on batteries
- 580cc carbon fiber air tank fills to 250 BAR (3625 PSI)
- Tactical all-weather synthetic stock with integrated pistol grip
- Rubber pistol grip panels for enhanced control and feel
- Elevation adjustable cheek rest
- Elevation and angle adjustable rubber butt pad
- Combination 22mm Weaver and 11mm Dovetail optics rail
- Included 1-piece carry handle with open sights
- Built-in pressure gauge to monitor tank pressure
- Black anodized aluminum receiver and barrel shroud
- Manual safety switch
- Fitted/integrated sling mounts
- MSRP: $999.99
Blitz Specifications:
- .30 Caliber
- Max Velocity: 730 FPS
- Max Energy: 53 Ft-lbs
- Magazine Capacity: 16 pellets
- Air Cylinder Volume: 580cc
- Fill Pressure: 250 BAR (3625 PSI)
- Number of Shots: 100
- Tactical synthetic pistol grip stock with adjustable cheek rest and butt pad
- Overall Length: 45.2″
- Barrel Length: 23″
- Weight: 8.9 lbs
HatsanUSA Inc., provides U.S. customers the opportunity to experience the exceptional quality, craftsmanship and hard-hitting performance of Escort Shotguns, Hatsan Airguns, H&N Pellets, TactAir Fill Solutions, and Optima Optics.
For more information, please visit WWW.HATSANUSA.COM
I need one, but in .223/5.56.