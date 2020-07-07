HIPERFIRE Announces Release of New Two-Stage AR Trigger Family

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- One of the main arguments for two-stage triggers is the added level of control in high-stress environments. Many users with special operations and defensive training backgrounds suggest that the ability to “prep” the trigger on the second stage wall during high adrenaline situations gives them the confidence needed to control their shots and ensure they are shooting only at their intended target. Additionally, they want a robust operating system that they can rely on, especially in life or death situations.

We have now taken our well-known HIPERTOUCH design and created a crisp, clean, and durable two-stage trigger. Our Cam-Over Toggle Engine and Radical Sear Mechanics technologies allow for reduced pull weights over mil-spec without sacrificing critical hammer energy. This system also contributes to our Soft Start Lock-Up that reduces rifle “flinch” after the break. Precision machining, heat treatment, and coating come together in mil-tough components that are designed for the harshest of environments. All of this in user-adjustable 3-4 ½ pound pull ranges and a price that won’t break the bank. Prices range from $200 – $225 MSRP.

The new X2S line of triggers stays consistent with HIPERFIRE’s commitment to providing long-lasting, high quality, precision products that do not sacrifice one feature for the other. Our new X2S line of triggers can be purchased now on our website, hiperfire.com, or anywhere HIPERFIRE products are being sold.

