Indiana: Effective Today! License to Carry Fees Eliminated

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Starting today, sections of House Bill 1284 (2019) go into effect. A five-year License to Carry a Handgun is now free to obtain. In addition, applicants now have the option to register to vote while applying. Removing barriers for lawful carry in Indiana, including taxes and fees, is significant for many Hoosier gun owners that desire to carry for the defense of themselves and others. A full outline of the law is below:

Updated Sections of Indiana Code from House Bill 1284:

IC Section 34-30-31 – Provides immunity for a justified use of force in certain instances to help prevent frivolous lawsuits. Victims of violent crime shouldn’t be subjected to unnecessary civil suits, therefore being victimized twice. It will require a court to award, in certain instances, reasonable attorney's fees if it determines a suit was brought unjustly, helping to prevent financial ruin for individuals protecting themselves and others.

IC Section 35-47-2-3 – Extend the four-year License to Carry a Handgun (LTCH) to five years, and eliminate fees for the five-year LTCH.

IC Section 35-47-9-1 – Clarifies the authority of private property owners to establish carry policies in places of worship.

IC Section 3-7-18-2 – Allows those applying for a LTCH to register to vote at the same time.

House Bill 1284 was legislation spearheaded by Representatives Jim Lucas and Ben Smaltz, who are both NRA Defender of Freedom award recipients. Hoosier gun owners are now able to exercise their right of carrying a handgun without the financial burden of paying this unnecessary government fee.

Stay-tuned to NRA-ILA Alerts for more Second Amendment updates in the Hoosier State.

