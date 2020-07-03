Industry Insiders Host New Podcast “Off the Record with Sporting Chef & Michelle”

Industry Insiders Host New Podcast, “Off the Record with the Sporting Chef & Michelle”. A mix of wild game cooking with wine tastings and a dash of sarcasm.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Ammoland.Com) – Celebrated wild game chef Scott Leysath, known as “The Sporting Chef,”and outdoor industry insider Michelle Scheuermann of BulletProof Communications, have launched a new podcast unlike any in the outdoor space with “Off the Record with The Sporting Chef and Michelle.” Now available on iTunes, Stitcher Radio, Google Podcasts and wherever listeners access their podcasts.

Leysath hosts The Sporting Chef and Dead Meat TV series, both airing on Sportsman Channel. He’s been a culinary guru of wild game concoctions for more than 25 years, including being wild game editor for Ducks Unlimited magazine, working with major corporations developing VIP dinners, opening restaurants and much more.

“I’ve known Michelle since she was Director of Communications at Sportsman Channel and I hosted the first version of The Sporting Chef TV show,” said Leysath. “Fast forward 15 years and we’ve become good friends, and, like all good friends, we like to mess with each other. We share opinions on many things, but when it comes to food and drink, not so much. It’s great fun to take a break from the constraints of network media and talk openly with Michelle and our guests. We invite all listeners––of legal age, of course––to join us for our own personal happy hour.”

Scheuermann has worked in the outdoor industry for 15 years in marketing communications and social media management. Her career spans working with top-level executives in the hunting-fishing-shooting space to assist with communications, strategy, and messaging execution. Her clients include an array of outdoor industry icons, as well as product manufacturers in the CBD space and luxury goods.

“Expect the unexpected from two folks who love to eat great wild game and drink good wine and tell you how to prepare it and drink it,” said Scheuermann with her signature laugh. “Well, you probably have the drinking part down, but you never know. This isn’t a hunting podcast like so many other out there; instead, we bring in experts from the industry that we know well and avoid asking the same ol’ questions like, ‘“so tell me how you got started in the industry.’”

The first episodes have Scott attempting to convince Michelle that she’s eating her food too well done. In the second episode, they taste test two elk burgers: one medium and one well-done; and in the third episode Scott cooks two pieces of salmon: one medium and well-done. All the while they are testing wines from Michael David Winery and other California favorites.

