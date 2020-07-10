Introducing the newest Bond Arms Rough Series gun, The Grizzly

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- New for 2020, Bond Arms announces the newest member of its Rough Series family-the Grizzly. The new single-action double barrel pistol inherits the premium features found on all Bond Arms. Like all Bond Arms, the Grizzly features stainless-steel barrels and frames, cross-bolt safety, retracting firing pins, spring-loaded cam-lock lever and rebounding hammer.

The Grizzly's 3-inch barrel, with blade front sight and fixed rear sight, is chambered in .45 Long Colt and 2½-inch .410 bore shotshells. The Grizzly frame is compatible with all standard Bond Arms' barrels. Vibrant rosewood grips engraved with grizzly bear artwork, the Bond Arms name and a checkered panel, add texture and character to the pistol. The pistol includes a matching leather holster embossed with a grizzly bear.

The Grizzly joins Bond Arms' Rough Series that includes the Rowdy and Roughneck models. They build these value-priced pistols using the stainless-steel construction and quality control standards seen in all their guns but cut down on the polishing and hand-finishing, passing the savings on to their customers. Rough Series pistols undergo a minimal cleanup and deburring to make sure there are no sharp edges and then are bead-blast finished. Parting lines in the metal frame and trigger guard, as well a swirly tool mark on the barrel, may be visible. Sanding and polishing the frame removes tiny casting imperfections and rough areas, but with a rough finish, these unique marks are visible, giving each pistol its own unique “character.”

Grizzly Features:

Stainless steel double-barrel and frame

Compatible with all standard Bond Arms barrels

Patented rebounding hammer

Retracting firing pins

Cross-bolt safety

Spring-loaded, cammed locking lever

3″ barrel

.45LC / .410 bore

Rough finish

Includes leather holster

MSRP $377

For more information, please visit www.bondarms.com.

About Bond Arms

BOND ARMS, INC. is located in Granbury, Texas and manufactures the award-winning Bond Arms Derringer – the finest in double barrel protection. Originally organized under the name Texas Armory, the company became incorporated as Bond Arms in 1995 with the idea that the Remington Model 95 over-under, single-action derringer could be converted from an Old West anachronism into a modern & reliable handgun. The barrel and frame were redesigned to safely fire modern calibers & the entire handgun is constructed entirely from stainless steel. This makes for a pistol that's both strong and durable.

For more information, please visit WWW.BONDARMS.COM