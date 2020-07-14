Jim Scoutten Introduces Big Horn Armory Model 89 Lever-Action Rifle on Shooting USA

Cody, Wyo. (Ammoland.com) – Big Horn Armory (BHA), makers of big-bore firearms, announce the BHA Model 89 500 S&W lever-action rifle appears in Jim Scoutten’s Shooting USA’s July 15th show on the Outdoor Channel. The show, “All Army Small Arms 2020”, also features the history of big calibers, including Dirty Harry’s legendary 44 Mag and today’s biggest civilian caliber, the 500 Mag. John Scoutten takes the Model 89 out to the range where the powerful caliber sets the target spinning.

“Jim is an icon in the firearms industry, and Big Horn Armory is honored to have him bring the Model 89 to his viewership,” Greg Buchel, founder and president of BHA, commented.

What makes the Big Horn Model 89 500 S&W legendary in its own time?

It’s built on the foundation of one of America’s greatest guns, the lever-action rifle. Designed for quick repeat shots, the lever-action rifle settled the west, became a lawman’s right arm, hunted big game, and protected the rancher and homesteader. BHA’s Model 89 is built on that legacy, right here in America, on a platform rugged enough to handle the powerful .500 S&W Magnum. Precision machined from 17-4 stainless steel and hardened for consistent and reliable in-the-field and downrange performance.

The Model 89 features a large, hunter-friendly curved lever that allows for ease of operation, even with gloves. The stock and fore-end are made from select American black walnut and finished with several coats of a weather durable synthetic satin finish. The pistol-grip buttstock features a one-inch, recoil-taming butt pad. The Model 89 also features integral front and stud rear sling swivel mounts and aperture rear and post front sights. Options are plenty for the hunter who desires a completely customized spike driver.

About Big Horn Armory:

Big Horn Armory was founded in 2008 with the expressed intention of designing a Browning-type lever-action gun chambered in 500 Smith & Wesson Magnum. The Big Horn Armory Model 89, made in America, closely follows the work of John Browning with refinements courtesy of modern metallurgy and machining capabilities. The first rifles began shipping in September of 2012 and since then, BHA has added to their big bore lineup with a Model 90 Carbine in 460 S&W, the Model 90A in 454 Casull, the Model 90B in .45 Colt, the Model 89A in 500 Linebaugh and the Model 89B in .475 Linebaugh. In 2017, Big Horn Armory took a departure from its lever-action series and developed the AR500 Auto Max, the most powerful short-range, semi-auto based on an AR .308 platform.

About Jim Scoutten’s Shooting USA:

Shooting USA, on the Outdoor Channel, is the longest-running television series covering shooting sports and firearms industry. Garry Mason’s Legends of the Outdoors Hall of Fame 2018 recipient, Jim Scoutten has been the shows lead host for 26 years. Scoutten and son, John, recipient of the 2019 Legacy award, showcase the companies and personalities that make up the firearms industry. The team also reports on new products and products in development. Shooting USA delivers reports on the arms and training of our men and women in uniform plus lessons from the Pro’s to improve your shooting scores. www.shootingusa.com