Leupold DeltaPoint Pro Reflex Sights W/ Cold Steel 54T KHAN Folding Knife $399.99

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Botach Tactical has a package sale on the Leupold DeltaPoint Pro Reflex Sights with Cold Steel 54T KHAN Folding Knife for $399.99. The Leupold DeltaPoint Pro Reflex Sights retails for $400.00 all by itself and the KHAN is $50.00 almost everywhere so this is a great buy.

Leupold's DeltaPoint Pro Reflex Sight provides users with an unmagnified reflex sight designed for fast close-range target acquisition and tracking. This sight features an illuminated red 2.5 MOA Dot reticle, automatic brightness control, and a motion sensor for auto-on and off. Its aspheric window reduces distortion at the edges of the view, while the protective anti-reflection DiamondCoat optical coatings protect the lens from scratches and abrasions. The edges of the lens are also blackened to prevent glare and light diffusion for improved contrast and resolution. The DeltaPoint Pro has 1 MOA impact point correction to put users on-target, and ±60 MOA windage and elevation adjustment to correct for most situations. Its durable and lightweight magnesium-alloy housing is sealed to be submersible to a maximum depth of 33′ and its broad -20 to 120°F operating temperature enables its use in all weather and conditions. Optical Performance 1x magnification

1.02 x 0.75″ sight window

Aspheric lens increases the usable field of view while eliminating image fall-off toward the lens edges and reduces distortion at the edges

Anti-reflection lens coatings increases light transmission for brighter views

Blackened lens edges reduce glare and light diffusion from the edges for improved contrast and resolution Reticle 2.5 variable-output center aiming dot

Intelligent Brightness Control (IBC): Built-in sensor adjusts reticle brightness to ambient light within 1/10 of a second

When changing from bright to dark conditions, the IBC gradually steps the brightness down to match the user's eye dilation to keep the reticle in clear sight Use and Handling 1 MOA impact point correction

±60 MOA windage and elevation adjustment

Unlimited eye relief, designed for both-eyes-open use

Motion Sensor Technology (MSL) senses movement and automatically turns itself on

After 5 minutes without moving unit switches to Sleep Mode to conserve battery power Construction Details Lightweight and durable magnesium alloy housing

DiamondCoat lens coatings protects the glass from scratches and abrasions

Waterproof, tested to 66′

Low-battery indication directly in the line of sight

Compact design weighs 0.6 oz with battery

Includes protective scope cover Cold Steel Khan Folding Knife

The contrasting grinds of the Khan’s line-grain satin polished American Tanto blade contrast beautifully with its rich blue G-10 handle scales, bead blasted pocket clip, and Silver Eye, adding good looks and style to this practical utility knife and tool. Easy to carry, easy to use, and easy on the wallet– the Khan is a knife you’ll be proud to carry in your pocket every single day!

Some Related Reviews:

Leupold DeltaPoint Pro Reflex Sights Cold Steel 54T KHAN Folding Knife Deal Cart Check 07/11/2020

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!