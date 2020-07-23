Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- The gun parts retailer at Brownells has a deal going on the MAGPUL AR-15 PMAG D60 5.56×45 magazine for just $111.42 after coupon code “PTT” at check out with free shipping for Brownells Edge Members. Compare price on the same product here and here and you see that the low price and free shipping make this a good buy.
This product is very well reviewed and really stands up to hard use but don't take our word check the video below.
The PMAG D-60 is a durable, lightweight, highly reliable 60-round 5.56×45 NATO/.223 Remington polymer magazine for AR-15/M4 compatible weapons. With a larger capacity than previous PMAGs, the PMAG D-60 gives the shooter 60 rounds of ammunition, effectively allowing the same round count as two standard capacity 30-round magazines without requiring a critical reload. The unique drum configuration keeps the height of the magazine manageable as well, allowing prone firing and easier storage. Features a paint pen dot matrix for easy marking and the MagLevel system for instant capacity indication. Compatible with a wide range of NATO firearms such as the M4, M16, SCAR MK16/16S, HK416, MR556, M27 IAR, and others.
MAGPUL AR-15 PMAG D60 Magazine just $111.42 with code and FREE S&H
MAGPUL AR-15 PMAG D60 Magazine 115 Deal 2020 07/232020:
Love shooting it Hate loading it
@Matt,I bought two of these drum mags a few months ago and their still in the boxes! My son said loading them is hell too!
Try to order the 60 rd. mag online but the $89.99 sale price is no longer effect now. Now it’s $109.99 sale price and total cost is $99.99 out the door as of Nov. 1st.
Went back and tried again. This time it worked. 89. Out the door..
Good deal!
List for 99. Add code for reduce shipping. 3.95.
Total 104. And change.
Not for me…
Will this work with my Panther Arm DPMS tact 2?
The code will only get you $10 off the first one. Each additional magazine is $99, still a great price though.
Bulky and overpriced it doesn’t take that long to swap a mag I can get 5 30 rd mags for the price of this and it only has a capacity of 2 standard mags
California unfortunately has a 10 round clip limit(which I find unfortunate)purchasing this product if allowed too do so may be against California rule/law,,can you tell me if there is a ban shipping this Magpul too California, thank you
Bc you said 10 rd clip you have to be trolling lol.
Magazine brah.
So you lookin for a tie clip, potato chip clip, or what, i think both are legal in Cali.
Yes, I will work with any AR-15 lower chambered in .223/5.56 or .300 BLK OUT
Will this work on AR 15 bushmaster
Yes, it will work with any AR-15 lower chambered in .223/5.56 or .300 BLK OUT