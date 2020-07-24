Men and Women, at Home and on the Street – Self Defense Gun Stories

U.S.A. – -(AmmoLand.com)- You didn't see this news covered by the mainstream media, but again this week, responsible gun owners defended themselves and the people they love. Self-defense instructor Robyn Sandoval joins the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast to look at four new examples. Were these gun owners lucky, or were they well trained? (21-minute audio)

These victims saved lives because they had a gun and good habits.

It is about six o’clock in the evening when you get home. You see your girlfriend walking her dog across the street. You walk into the home you share when you hear your girlfriend scream. You turn around to see her dog attacking her. You run across the street, but the two of you can’t stop the dog from biting her. You run inside your home, grab your girlfriend’s handgun, and run back outside. You shoot the dog and then try to help your pregnant girlfriend.

She is seriously injured. You call 911. Police arrive as EMTs take your girlfriend to the hospital. She is treated for deep puncture wounds to both hands, both arms, both legs, and to her abdomen. Police see the dead dog and you admit you shot him. Police interview you and your girlfriend. You are not charged.

You hear someone knocking on your door. It is friday morning, the third of july, and you’re not expecting any visitors. About 20 minutes later, you open the door to let your dog out. That is when a stranger breaks your door and pushes his way into your home. You grab your gun and the robber attacks you. You shoot him in the shoulder. He grabs your gun and runs away. You call 911 and ask for police and EMTs. You are pregnant and the EMTs take you to the hospital for a sonogram because your attacker kneed you in the stomach.

Police find your attacker sitting on a curb a hundred yards away. They take your attacker to the hospital and then to jail.

It is almost midnight. Someone is banging loudly on your apartment door. You don’t want to disturb your neighbors, so you go to see who is there. You also grab your firearm before you open the door. You open the door part way to see a stranger standing there. You look down, and see that the stranger is carrying a gun, and his gun is pointed at you. You press the trigger and shoot your attacker in the chest. He moves away and you slam the door closed. You call the police. Police find your attacker and his gun outside your door. They transport him to the hospital where he dies.

You give a brief statement to the police. You’ve never met your attacker before.

You are in your basement playing video games after midnight. You hear the sound of breaking glass and feel your house shake. The sound came from the back of your house where glass doors open to the backyard. You’re armed. You look down the hallway and see three intruders come toward you. They are wearing black clothes. They are masked, and they are armed. So are you. You shoot them as they come down the hallway towards you. The first attacker falls down, then the second, and then you shoot the third attacker. The third attacker is able to run away. You step away from the hallway and call 911.

EMTs declare two of your attackers dead at the scene. Police find your third attacker being held by an armed neighbor who heard the gunshots. The wounded attacker is taken to the hospital, and then to jail.

Your attackers are 19 and 21 years old. They already have arrest records for violent crimes. The police think your attackers saw some of the gun pictures you posted online and came to steal your gun collection. The surviving attacker is charged with murder in the death of his accomplices.

About Rob Morse

Rob Morse writes about gun rights at Ammoland, at Clash Daily, and on his SlowFacts blog. He hosts the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast and co-hosts the Polite Society Podcast. Rob is an NRA pistol instructor and combat handgun competitor.

Contact Robyn Sandoval at https://www.agirlandagun.org/ and A Girl & A Gun on all of the social media pages.