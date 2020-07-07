Mississippi Legislature Adjourns from Session Interrupted by COVID-19

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- COVID-19's disruption of the legislative session, which ended last week, stalled efforts to pass NRA-backed House Bill 1215 by Rep. Shane Barnett (R-Greene, Perry & Wayne Cos.). This legislation would have added state agencies to the existing preemption statute which limits the authority of cities and counties to pass arbitrary restrictions on firearm possession and also would have provided citizens a remedy for challenging unlawful gun restrictions imposed by these entities. This is an especially important protection for enhanced and regular carry permit holders. Preemption statutes protect gun owners by ensuring there is uniformity of laws across the state and not a “patchwork” of confusing and conflicting regulations. NRA-ILA will continue to work to pass this key measure in 2021.

The Legislature did manage to pass Senate Bill 2288, which authorizes the issuance of distinctive boat and utility trailer license tags to supporters of the National Rifle Association. NRA already has specialized motor vehicle license tags in the state, and proceeds from the sale of those plates, as well as these new tags, will go to the NRA Foundation to promote firearms training, youth hunter education, shooting range development, and other programs specifically in Mississippi. Once this measure is signed into law and has taken effect, NRA-ILA will provide you with information on how you can support the organization and our mission by ordering these plates for your boat or utility trailer, as well as your car or truck. Thank you to Sen. Walter Michel (R-Hinds & Madison Cos.) and Sen. Josh Harkins (R-Rankin Co.) for their hard work on this project.

Lastly, Senate Bill 2225, by Sen. Mike Seymour (R-Jackson, Pearl River & Stone Cos.), passed the Legislature and has already been signed into law by Governor Tate Reeves (R). SB 2225 clarifies that disabled veterans can use their VA-issued veterans' health services identification cards indicating a service-connected disability as proof that they qualify for exemptions from original and renewal carry permit fees.

