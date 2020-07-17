N8 Tactical Adds New Colors for Holsters and Mag Carrier

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- N8 Tactical, an innovative holster company with a mission to provide quality products with superior comfort for all day, every day carry, now offers new color options for their OT2 mid-size holster, OT2 Micro holster, and IWB magazine carrier.

New for 2020, two additional color options are now available for most popular N8 Tactical models. Consumers have the choice between Desert Sand (a medium tan colored leather) or Desert Moss (a medium green colored leather). Both color options have a matte finish, black stitching, and a black clip for a sleek, two-tone appearance.

The OT2 is designed to accommodate mid- and full-size pistols with broad model compatibility and accommodations for lights and lasers. The OT2 comes with a soft suede backing and a moisture-proof neoprene core situated between the two. The suede backing is comfortable on bare skin or when worn over thin shirts while the neoprene core prevents moisture buildup in warm carry conditions. The updated clip design and location even allows shirts to be tucked for a more formal appearance.

Built for comfortable all-day IWB carry, the OT2 Micro features a dense, stretchable herringbone pocket with an integrated waistband clip that can be rotated for custom positioning of the pistol.

Securing the OT2 Micro pocket is a rugged leather backer that provides structural rigidity while providing an ample surface to comfortably distribute pressure. Sandwiched between the leather backer and soft suede body lining is a neoprene foam core that reduces moisture buildup. The clip design provides complete isolation of the holstered pistol and allows shirts to be tucked for a cleaner carry appearance.

The FLEX IWB Mag Carrier combines function and comfort in a compact, easy to conceal platform. The unique features include a comfort backer, strong polymer clip, and the ability to secure different magazines — from single-stack 1911s to double-stack compact handguns. This magazine carrier confidently changes with every concealed carry setup. Built on a durable leather form, the FLEX IWB Mag Carrier comes with a three-layered, patented backer that provides full coverage of the carrier to maximize comfort and to eliminate pressure points. Designed to accommodate multiple magazine sizes and styles, the FLEX IWB Mag Carrier keeps pace with your change in carry gun choices. Whether you have a Glock 17 and decide to switch to an XDM or want to switch from a Sig P365 to your Springfield Armory Hellcat, the FLEX IWB Mag Carrier has you covered. No more drawers full of mag carriers.

All N8 Tactical products comes with a Two-Week, Try it Free Guarantee and a lifetime warranty.

To learn about the new color options and the full line of N8 Tactical holsters, visit N8Tactical.com.





About N8 Tactical:

N8 Tactical is a holster company with a mission to provide quality products with superior comfort for all-day carry, every day. Driven by a community of new concealed carry owners, N8 Tactical offers some of the best holster and concealed carry accessories for today’s modern pistols and revolvers. As of January of 2020, MTC Holsters, LLC., the parent company of CrossBreed Holsters, purchased N8 Tactical and moved the company to its headquarters in Springfield, MO. For more information about N8 Tactical products, please visit https://n82tactical.com