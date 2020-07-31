N8 Tactical Introduces Modular Kydex IWB Holster

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- N8 Tactical, an innovative holster company with a mission to provide quality products with superior comfort for all-day, everyday carry, is pleased to announce the release of the company's first all-Kydex holster called the KO-1.

N8 Tactical KO-1 Hellcat

N8 Tactical developed the KO-1 to provide diverse and customizable carry configurations for concealed carry practitioners who favor an IWB holster. The KO-1 starts with a one-piece Kydex pocket form-fitted to specific handgun models. The pocket's slim design ensures minimal bulk and maximum concealment compared to conventional IWB holsters.

To customize fit and preferred carry style, the KO-1 is easily adjustable for ride height and cant. In addition to height and cant adjustment, the KO-1 can also be adjusted for retention. This system lets the user find the perfect tension for their draw style and preferred feel.

Two clip options are offered. The low-ride clip places the mounting hardware well below the waist band/belt line, allowing for shirts to be tucked inside the pants and behind the clip, as well as seating the handgun deeper into the pants. The high-ride clip mounts at the top of the Kydex pocket, positioning the pistol higher on the torso, making it ideal for untucked carry.

Further promoting fit and function is an optional Mod-Wing, which mounts behind the clip to provide outward tension on the waist band/belt. Featuring a reduced-slip contact surface, the Mod-Wing positions the handgun grip closer to the torso to minimize printing and to enhance overall stability for on-the-move carry conditions.

Introductory model compatibility for the KO-1 holster includes:

GLOCK 26/27,

GLOCK 19/19x/23

GLOCK 43/43x

Sig 320 X Compact

Sig 365/365XL

S&W M&P 4.25″

Shield 9mm

Ruger LC9

1911 5″ non-railed

Springfield Hellcat

As with all N8 Tactical products, the new KO-1 comes with a Two-Week, Try it Free Guarantee, and a lifetime warranty.

To learn about the KO-1 holster or to see the full line of N8 Tactical holsters, visit N8Tactical.com.

About N8 Tactical:

N8 Tactical is a holster company with a mission to provide quality products with superior comfort for all-day carry, every day. Driven by a community of new concealed carry owners, N8 Tactical offers some of the best holster and concealed carry accessories for today’s modern pistols and revolvers. As of January of 2020, MTC Holsters, LLC., the parent company of CrossBreed Holsters, purchased N8 Tactical and moved the company to its headquarters in Springfield, MO. For more information about N8 Tactical products, please visit https://n82tactical.com