NC’s Gov. Cooper Vetoes Bipartisan Right To Carry in Church Bill

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- NRA-ILA's North Carolina State Director​​, D.J. Spiker, released the following statement today regarding Gov. Cooper's veto of HB 652:

“It's disappointing that Gov. Cooper vetoed the bill without even reading it. Had he had read it, he would know the legislation only applies to churches that operate schools and simply allows parishioners to carry when the schools are not in session, if ​the church wishes to opt-in. But such a revelation is not surprising as his term in the Executive Mansion has been littered with relentless attacks upon the Second Amendment. By vetoing HB 652, a bill that passed with bipartisan support, Cooper continues to demonstrate that his administration cares little about personal property rights while focusing on the belief that the people should only do as the government demands.”

About NRA-ILA:

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org