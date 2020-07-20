New Berger Long Range Hybrid Target Ammunition

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Berger’s successful, match-proven Long Range Hybrid Target (LRHT) bullets are now available in loaded ammunition for both 6mm Creedmoor and 6.5 Creedmoor cartridges.

Berger Long Range Hybrid Target™ ammunition features Berger’s high BC, hybrid ogive LRHT bullet, which is Doppler verified to less than 1% BC variation. It’s assembled with the very best commercially available components, such as Lapua cartridge cases and clean-burning, temperature insensitive propellants. Each cartridge is meticulously constructed to the same exacting tolerances competitive long-range shooters and extreme accuracy enthusiasts have come to expect from Berger.

Berger Long Range Hybrid Target™ Ammunition is available now in the following offerings: 6mm Creedmoor 109 Grain LRHT, 6.5 Creedmoor 144 Grain LRHT, and 6.5 Creedmoor 153.5 Grain LRHT. Contact your favorite authorized Berger retailer for details.

Visit NoBSBC.com and learn more about Ballistic Coefficients (BC), their effects on accuracy and precision, and “why BC consistency wins” vs. the “highest BC is best” myth.

