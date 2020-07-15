U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Most anglers work hard all week with plans to hit the water on the weekend. Days off, and more importantly days out fishing are why most of us work in the first place. Weekend anglers deserve the same quality and organization as professional anglers that can hit the water every day. The Plano Weekend Series was designed for the serious angler that wants to make the most of their quality fishing time.

Available in three sizes, the Weekend Series Speedbags feature a patented Speed Top Fold system that holds the bag open for quick one-handed access. Three sizes ensure every angler has the perfect amount of storage to store and transport precious tackle.

The Speedbags are best described as versatile storage with incredible value. The bags come with two StowAway boxes, and feature new oversized molded zippers for durability, making it easy to access and close up the bag- thus the name. The fold-down easy-access system provides an unobstructed view of the tackle in the StowAway boxes, making it easy to access the exact tackle you need. Speedbags are also a great place to store soft plastics in their original packaging allowing anglers to find what they need fast. A single side handle makes the bag easy to grab and go.

Plano's EZ Label Panel, a feature adapted from the popular EDGE boxes, provides a location for you to write on allowing quick identification of specific tackle. Plano did think of everything and used a light interior in the Speedbag to improve visibility in low light when the lunkers often start to feed.

Celebrate the fact you are a weekend warrior on your fishing circuit and get organized with a new Weekend Series Speedbag.

Weekend Series Speedbag Features:

Patented fold-down easy-access bag Oversized molded zippers for durability Quick access side handle EZ Label Panel Molded Plano zipper pulls Includes (2) Stowaways Available in 3500, 3600, 3700 sizes



