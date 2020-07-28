New Helix 6 Pprecision Carbon Fiber Barrel Blanks

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Build the rifle of your dreams starting with a premium, made in the USA, Helix 6 Precision carbon-fiber barrel blank. Available in six popular calibers from .224 to .338, barrel blanks can be chambered for a wide array of possible cartridges. With so many possible cartridges to choose from, the only limit is your imagination!

At Helix 6 Precision, creating a match grade barrel involves much more than just wrapping carbon fiber around a steel core. We use a proprietary layup process to reach the full potential of this high-tech material. Our carbon fiber design dampens barrel harmonics for outstanding accuracy. Helix 6 Precision pushes the limits of innovation, quality, and design; as a result, our barrels are lighter, tougher, and faster cooling than anything else available on the market-30% lighter than a steel barrel of the same contour.

At the heart of every Helix 6 Precision barrel is a match-grade 416R stainless steel core, an advanced, corrosion-resistant steel alloy, ideal for making precision rifle barrels. Each barrel is button rifled and hand lapped, improving accuracy. We build barrels with extremely tight tolerances, and each one must pass a rigorous inspection before leaving our facilities.

Helix 6 Precision barrel blanks are offered in five popular calibers from .224 to .338 in preferred twist rates and ‘hunter' barrel profiles.

Helix 6 Precision barrel blank configurations:

.224, length 26″ – 1:8 twist, 3lbs 7oz

.243, length 26″ – 1:8 twist, 3lbs 5oz

.264, length 26″ – 1:8 twist, 3lbs 4oz

.284, length 26″ – 1:8 twist, 3lbs 3oz

.308, length 26″ – 1:10 twist, 3lbs 2oz

.338, length 28″ – 1:9.5 twist, 3lbs 13oz

Helix 6 Precision strives to create the best carbon fiber barrels on the planet! We push the limits of innovation in our match-grade barrels. If you're looking for a premium quality, handcrafted, carbon fiber barrel for your next precision rifle build, look no farther than Helix 6 Precision.

For more information, please visit www.helix6precision.com

About Helix 6 Precision

Helix 6 Precision began with the singular goal of producing the world's finest carbon fiber barrel. For 20 years it has been their passion to build the finest precision rifles available using only premium components. Bad experiences and dissatisfaction with the industry's carbon fiber barrels led them to seek out the world's most innovative engineers in carbon fiber design and fabrications.

We continue to push the limits of innovation to improve our process and products. We use only premium materials and cutting edge manufacturing technology, to produce the highest quality, handcrafted, carbon fiber barrel on the market. 100% Made in USA.

