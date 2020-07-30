New Precision Tripod From Norway The Ulfhednar Tripod HD 40

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)-Serious hunters and shooters know that if they want to be able to spot game at extended distances, then make the perfect shot, they absolutely must have the right tripod. Tripods are essential to stabilize the oversized 15X-class binocular that's become the mainstay of long-range glassers, as well as a spotting scope. Without tripod stabilization, sitting for hours behind the glass looking for that one special buck, bull or bear isn't possible.

Ulfhednar Tripod HD 40

That's where the new Ulfhednar Tripod HD 40 comes in. Ulfhednar, the Norwegian-based manufacturer of some of the world's finest shooting and hunting accessories, did not cut any corners with this must-have accessory. Designed specifically for big glass and, when combined with the company's Deadlock Saddle as a rock-solid rifle rest, the ruggedness and versatility of this tripod stands above the crowd – even in a strong wind.

The Tripod HD 40's three legs feature eight layers of premium carbon and are a robust 40mm (1.57 inches) in diameter. An easy-to-use twist locking system makes leg adjustments quick and easy. The tripod extends to a maximum height of 66.93 inches, an important feature for those who like to glass and/or shoot while standing. The head rotates 360 degrees, with 20 degrees of up/down tilt, and it also tilts to the side.

Ulfhednar, the Norwegian-based subsidiary of Skytterlinken AS and manufacturer of some of the world's finest equipment, clothing and weapons parts for hunting, long-range shooting, and general sports use, is staffed with experienced competition shooters and hunters. They know how essential a high-quality, lightweight tripod is. The MSRP is $1344.57 and more information is available at https://www.ulfhednar.no/.

Tripod HD 40 Specifications

Material :Carbon Fiber

:Carbon Fiber Head :72mm pan type

:72mm pan type Head Rotation :360 degrees, 20 degrees up/down, side tilt

:360 degrees, 20 degrees up/down, side tilt Maximum Height :170 cm (66.93 inches)

:170 cm (66.93 inches) Tripod Weight :3.2 kg (7.05 lbs.)

:3.2 kg (7.05 lbs.) Weight Limit :40kg (88.19 lbs.)

:40kg (88.19 lbs.) MSRP:$1344.57

About Ulfhendar

Ruggedized Norwegian produced precision shooting gear. Founded and managed by a 40-year champion shooter, Ulfhednar is producing a line of products that are incredibly innovative, durable, and exactly in time with the growing PRS market in the US. Long Range/PRS are the largest shooting sports in Norway boasting 6,000 registered competitors.

For more information, please visit WWW.ULFHEDNAR.NO