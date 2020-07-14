New This Week on Shooting USA – All Army Small Arms Championship

Nashville, TN -(AmmoLand.com)- This time, it’s Army Small Arms competition with rack issue carbines and pistols that’s open to active duty, guard, reserve and cadets, to keep battlefield skills sharp. The Army Marksmanship Unit hosts the challenges on the ranges at Fort Benning.

Plus, the big guns, Dirty Harry's Model 29 and then the .500 S&W Magnum and the Lever Carbine chambering the .500 for even more power in the woods.

Mark Redl has a Colt Pro Tip on shooting and moving and John’s explaining all you need to know to go gun racing in the Steel Challenge. More Info…

USA AIR TIMES

Wednesday 9:00 PM Eastern and Pacific, 8:00 PM Central on Outdoor Channel

Shooting USA is listed as a one-hour show in your cable menu.

AND IN CANADA

On The Sportsman Canada Channel

Our Same Show, the Same Week, as in the USA

Sportsman Canada Channel is available in 750,000 Canadian Households. Find the channel and find us north of the Border.

If you’re out and around, Stay Safe, Stay Armed, and we’ll do our best to inform and entertain you during this week.

And, if you have more time on your hands, listen to the Guns.com Interview with Jim. It's 27 years of Gun Reporting explained in 45 minutes.

About Shooting USA:

Jim Scoutten, America's Most Watched Firearms Reporter, has been on the beat for 25 years, reporting the stories of the Shooting Sports and the Firearms Industry. The show produces a series of popular segments focusing on historical guns, the personalities in the sport and industry, insider reports from gun tests, and practical tips from shooting sports pros. The show appeals to shooting sports enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels by providing practical tips on safely handling, modifying and repairing their favorite guns.

For more information, please visit www.ShootingUSA.com