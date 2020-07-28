New This Week on Shooting USA – The History of US Service Rifles

Nashville, TN -(AmmoLand.com)- The Trapdoor was the first cartridge firing service rifle that was much faster to use than the cap and ball rifles it replaced. But oddly, rapid fire was not the original priority. The Trapdoor was the beginning of the evolution to better and faster to cycle service rifles adopted over the next 100 years. Almost all put superior firepower in the hands of US troops as they served in two World Wars, Korea, and into Vietnam. Plus, the first of a new series of Pro Tips from the Army Marksmanship Unit. More Info…

