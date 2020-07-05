NJ 2A Groups Demand Accountability in Gun Permitting, Eliminate State NICS Middle-Man

by Black Wire Media

New Jersey – -(AmmoLand.com)- In an unprecedented bond of unity, New Jersey’s leading Second Amendment organizations have sent a detailed letter to New Jersey’s Governor Murphy, Attorney General Grewal, Superintendent of State Police, Colonel Patrick J. Callahan, and all members of the Legislature proposing reforms to the New Jersey firearms permitting process and background checks.

Moreover, the groups are calling for the elimination of qualified immunity for delays in permitting that result in bodily harm or death to the applicant.

“This proactive call for reform comes as riots, looting and general criminal disturbances are on the rise. New Jersey gun owners are calling for accountability of government for delays in the process and an end to systemic infringements. While I support Constitutional carry, this is a great first step toward that goal.” —Theresa Inacker, CNJFO Communications Director.

CNJFO spearheaded this unprecedented call for reforms to New Jersey's antiquated firearms background check system which helped lead to the predictable yet totally unnecessary death of Berlin, NJ's Carol Bowne five years ago. Bowne was stabbed to death in her own driveway on day #43 waiting for the Government's permission to purchase a firearm. Domestic violence victims need a streamlined permitting system!

Body of the letter to Governor Philip Murphy follows:

The Coalition of New Jersey Firearms Owners (CNJFO)

The Association of New Jersey Rifle and Pistol Clubs (ANJRPC)

Anthony Colandro, Gun For Hire Woodland Park Range

Tony Simon, Founder, The Second is For Everyone (2A4E)

The Women of The DC Project, New Jersey State Delegation

NJ2A Sanctuary

