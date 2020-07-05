NRA Endorses Sen. John Stevens for Tennessee State Senate

U.S.A.

-(AmmoLand.com)- On behalf of our more than five million members, the National Rifle Association Political Victory Fund (NRA-PVF) today endorsed John Stevens for re-election to the 24th Senate District of Tennessee.

“John Stevens is a champion of our Second Amendment freedoms and has always fought to protect the constitutional rights of law-abiding Tennesseans,” said Matt Herriman, NRA-ILA's Tennessee state director. “The NRA is proud to endorse him for re-election.”

Stevens earned an “A+” rating from the NRA because to his longstanding support of the Second Amendment. During the last session, legislation sponsored by Stevens, and ultimately signed by Gov. Lee, created a more accessible concealed carry permit that allowed gun owners to choose which permit option best suits their lifestyle and needs. Stevens also sponsored preemption legislation that provides citizens the opportunity to sue localities that disregard state law by passing more restrictive firearm laws.

“John Stevens is the only candidate in this race who has a proven record of standing up for our constitutional freedoms. We urge all members, gun owners, and sportsmen in Tennessee's 24th Senate District to vote John Stevens on Aug. 6,” Herriman concluded.

