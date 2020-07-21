NRA-ILA: Arlington, Virginia Considering Gun Ban Tomorrow

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Tomorrow, the Arlington County Board will consider banning firearms in certain public locations. Second Amendment supporters are encouraged to attend this meeting remotely, which will be conducted by video conference starting at 5 PM, to OPPOSE Item #63. Click here for information on how to attend this meeting remotely and make your voice heard.

NRA has submitted comments against this proposed ordinance. You may click here to view the comments.

For decades, Virginia’s strong preemption statute has prohibited localities from passing their own gun control ordinances. This not only prevents a confusing patchwork of laws but also ensures that Second Amendment rights are equally protected across the whole Commonwealth. Unfortunately, the anti-gun majority in the General Assembly and Governor Ralph Northam eroded those protections by passing and signing Senate Bill 35, which went into effect on July 1st.

Item #63 creates an incomprehensible patchwork of ever-shifting “gun-free zones” where law-abiding citizens are left defenseless while criminals ignore such arbitrary boundaries. It prohibits firearms in public buildings and parks as well as on public streets and sidewalks where or adjacent to where certain events are occurring. There are no exemptions for those with a concealed handgun permit or who have a firearm stored in their personal vehicle.

This prohibition applies to both permitted events and events which “would otherwise require a County permit,” making it extremely difficult for law-abiding citizens to determine which areas are suddenly a “gun-free zone.” Individuals who live in an area where an event is occurring may not enter or leave their own property with a firearm. Violations will be a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Again, please consider attending the video conference meeting to OPPOSE Item #63.

